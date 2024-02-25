Police say Norwalk officer’s arrest related to family violence incident

Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado was arrested by warrant Friday “related to a family violence incident,” according to a Norwalk Police news release.



Delgado was charged by Bridgeport Police with third-degree stalking and second-degree harassment, the release said. He was placed on administrative leave with his duty firearm seized and his police powers suspended, the news release stated. It said an Internal Affairs investigation will be initiated.



This marks Delgado’s third arrest since being appointed a Norwalk officer in November 1993, and the second time this month that a Norwalk police officer has been arrested.



Third-degree stalking is a Class B misdemeanor that, by statute, is charged when a person is accused of recklessly causing another person to reasonably fear for his or her physical safety, or to suffer emotional distress, or when the accused is alleged to have willfully and repeatedly followed or lay in wait for another person.



Second-degree harassment is a Class C misdemeanor that, by statute, is charged when a person is accused of communicating with another person by telephone, electronic messaging, or by mail to intentionally harass, terrorize, or alarm that person.



As of Sunday, Delgado’s arrest was not shown on the state’s Judicial Branch website, so his arraignment date could not be determined.



Delgado’s first arrest came in 1996, when he was charged with third-degree sexual assault and unlawful restraint after a female driver accused him of molesting her during a traffic stop.



Two years later, a jury acquitted him of those charges. The accusation resulted in Delgado serving a 500-day suspension from the department, after which he was reinstated.



In August 2019, Delgado was arrested by State Police, accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after sideswiping a truck on Interstate 95 in Fairfield. A judge disposed of the case by granting him admittance to an Alcohol Education Program.



Former Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik suspended Delgado for five days following that incident.



Officer Delgado has also received numerous accolades from the department and the community.



In 2014 the department awarded him Officer of the Year. His commander in the Community Policing Unit at the time, Sgt. Thomas Fern, was quoted in The Hour as saying, “All of our officers care about the community. Hector seems to go the extra yard.”



Delgado was named an Officer of the Month in December 2016 and again in September 2021.



In May 2015, he was selected as an honoree at the annual Salute to Connecticut’s Finest, an event held by Connecticut District Exchange Clubs to honor state police and officers in local police departments.



At the time, Ray Cooke of the Norwalk Exchange Club was quoted in The Hour as saying Delgado was being recognized for an array of good deeds, adding, “Officer Delgado’s personnel file is bursting with letters of appreciation from the citizens of Norwalk.”



In October 2017, Delgado was credited with leading the re-establishment of a Police Athletic League boxing club.



Delgado’s arrest was the second this month of a Norwalk police officer.



On February 15, Sgt. Shannon Sherry was arrested by warrant following a State Police investigation of a 2023 two-vehicle collision on Interstate 84 that resulted in a fatality.



Sherry, who was off-duty and driving his personal car, was charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, a felony, and Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Connecticut Superior Court in New Britain on March 5.



In a news release, Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said Sherry has been placed on administrative leave and that the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation of the incident.