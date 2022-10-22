Police sent to Ponus Ridge school ‘lockdown alert’ learn it’s just a drill

NORWALK, Conn. — Several patrol officers and a supervisor were dispatched to Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy Friday morning for a “lockdown activation” that turned out to be a student drill.

“Proper protocol to notify the alarm company before a scheduled drill did not occur,” according to the Norwalk Public Schools’ Safety and Security Office in a written statement released Friday evening.

Based on police broadcasts of the incident, officers arriving at the school on Hunters Lane were advised that a lockdown drill had just completed.

While officers were en route to the school, the police dispatcher told them police communications personnel were unable to contact anyone there by phone despite “trying multiple numbers that we have in-house.”

In its statement, the schools’ safety office said that as part of the scheduled 9:55 a.m. drill, school personnel “hit a lockdown button that alerts an alarm company that alerts Norwalk Police Department of a threat at the school.” It said police responded “as if there were a real threat at the school.”

About two minutes after officers were dispatched to the school, an officer broadcast that he was being advised there had been a lockdown drill and that “they were told they were supposed to advise.”

“They did not call us about a lockdown drill,” the dispatcher replied.

Apparently an added concern in the police response was that also Friday morning numerous police departments throughout Connecticut were receiving “SWAT calls” about fictitious life-threatening events occurring or about to occur at schools. Such malicious calls are intended to draw a large response of emergency personnel to a location to trigger panic and commotion.

Friday’s SWAT calls occurred at the same time that thousands of the state’s police officers were attending the funerals of slain Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Both officers were shot to death Oct. 12 after responding to what authorities believe was a hoax report of a domestic dispute intended to lure them into an ambush. A third Bristol officer, Alec Iurato, also was shot during the incident but survived.

The school system’s statement said the Ponus Ridge drill took place before word of these SWAT calls was received and the Norwalk Police response was unrelated to those threats.

Deputy Police Chief James Walsh said additional officers were assigned to the city’s schools Friday after the department was notified about the SWAT calls.

The schools’ statement said, “Safety and security are our number one priority at all times. Our monthly safety drills are in place to make sure all students know what is expected of them in case of an alert of any type.”