Police suspect suicide in Norwalk River car plunge

The man found dead inside a car that left the road and plunged into Norwalk River Thursday afternoon apparently committed suicide, Norwalk police said. They identified him as Aren Craft, 24, of Norwalk.



A preliminary investigation indicated Craft intentionally drove into the river and was the vehicle’s lone occupant, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police were notified of a car floating in the river, partially submerged, at 12:16 p.m. It eventually sank, requiring a joint effort by divers from the Norwalk Police Department and the Stamford Fire Department to recover Craft’s body and bring the vehicle ashore.

(Harold F. Cobin)

Craft’s car entered the river from the west bank in the area of Railroad Place, which branches off Commerce Street.



Investigation of the incident continues, police said. They asked that anyone with information of potential interest to contact Norwalk Police Detective Richard Ribisl at (203) 854-3029 or [email protected].



Police urged anyone troubled by thoughts of suicide to seek help. The department noted that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at (800) 273-8255. The organization’s hotline can be reached by texting 741-741.