Quantcast
, ,

Police suspect suicide in Norwalk River car plunge

By


The man found dead inside a car that left the road and plunged into Norwalk River Thursday afternoon apparently committed suicide, Norwalk police said. They identified him as Aren Craft, 24, of Norwalk.

A preliminary investigation indicated Craft intentionally drove into the river and was the vehicle’s lone occupant, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were notified of a car floating in the river, partially submerged, at 12:16 p.m. It eventually sank, requiring a joint effort by divers from the Norwalk Police Department and the Stamford Fire Department to recover Craft’s body and bring the vehicle ashore.

(Harold F. Cobin)

Craft’s car entered the river from the west bank in the area of Railroad Place, which branches off Commerce Street.

Investigation of the incident continues, police said. They asked that anyone with information of potential interest to contact Norwalk Police Detective Richard Ribisl at (203) 854-3029 or [email protected].

Police urged anyone troubled by thoughts of suicide to seek help. The department noted that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at (800) 273-8255. The organization’s hotline can be reached by texting 741-741.

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

On Nancy: A Message from the Board of Directors

Read More

Parents, students protest school principal’s extended absence

Parking-Violation Frustrations Boil Up from City Streets to City Hall

$275 Million+ in School Building Projects Advances to Common Council

Driver pronounced dead after car enters Norwalk River and sinks

Advertisement


Recent Comments