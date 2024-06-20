Political representation… We all want it. We all deserve it. 

Political representation is the cornerstone of democracy. It is the fundamental right that we all seek and deserve. Regardless of political affiliation, every individual wants to be heard and represented. When we invest our time in understanding a candidate and cast our vote, we do so with the expectation of being represented. Even if our chosen candidate is not the victor, we anticipate that our perspectives will be acknowledged and advocated for.

However, the recent turn of events in East Norwalk District C has left many feeling unheard and unrepresented. The abrupt resignation of not just 1, but 2, elected Common Council representatives, Jenn McMurrer and Melissa Murray, has left East Norwalk residents of District C feeling abandoned and voiceless. The charter rules that allow for the Town Committee of the resigning party, to appoint replacements without electoral input raises serious questions about the democratic process and the accountability of elected officials.

Granted, circumstances happen. Jenn McMurrer has been a strong advocate for East Norwalk during her tenure. However, shouldn’t all the people have a say in who represents them, especially when those representatives fail to fulfill their commitments? Melissa Murray was elected just 7 months ago. If a representative steps down just 7 months into their term, should they automatically be replaced by another candidate of the same party? How was the time commitment of this office overlooked prior to running for office?

I would like to express my deep reservations about the circumstances surrounding these resignations and subsequent appointments. It is imperative to reevaluate the current system and ensure that elected officials are held accountable to the constituents they serve. The people of District C, and all of Norwalk, deserve transparency, integrity and genuine representation. The residents of East Norwalk deserve elected officials who uphold their promises and prioritize the needs of the community.

That said, I would not think it unreasonable to request an amendment to the Charter wherein, a special election be held to fill a council vacancy if there is more than a year left in the term. With less than one year remaining, one could more arguably, remain a committee appointment.

As we approach the upcoming elections, it is essential to consider where we place our trust and votes.

Take the time to look, to choose candidates who will truly stand for the interests of the community and who will fulfill their commitment to serve.

The future of East Norwalk District C depends on our collective commitment to ensuring that every voice is not just heard but valued and represented.

Political representation… We all want it. We all deserve it.

Dona Menton

District C Chair, Norwalk Republican Town Committee