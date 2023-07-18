Quantcast

Pollinator Pathway guided walk offered Saturday

By Paul M. Lanning

Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly on butterfly weed. (United States Fish and Wildlife Service)
Join a free guided walk along Oyster Shell Park’s section of the Norwalk Pollinator Pathway and get a free packet of native wildflower seeds at 10 a.m. Saturday July 22. You’ll learn to recognize invasive plant species which Pathway volunteers have been replacing with native plants that nurture pollinating birds and insects, and you’ll be shown how to carry out such activity on your own.  Development and maintenance of pollinator habitats provides a bulwark against ravages said to be wrought by pesticides and climate change.

The park is located at 100 North Water St. in Sono.  Address questions to [email protected].  Visit the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page at (3) Facebook.

Bumble bees on common milkweed. (United States Fish and Wildlife Service)

