I am 67 years old and for the last eight months have been unemployed. I know that I have been rejected from four jobs because of my age. Phrases such as “You’re over-qualified” or “You have too much experience for this job to be fulfilling for you,” are codes for “You’re too old.” So I know, for the last eight months, what discrimination feels like. Poor me.

STOP!

Here’s what I really know: I’m white and privileged. Because of the color of my skin I was privileged to go to good schools. Because of the color of my skin I have had a successful career, been paid well, live in a “good” neighborhood in a “nice” house, and have driven “nice” cars. I’ve traveled the world, half of it because of the jobs I’ve had … because of the color of my skin. I know that if I want to birdwatch, I can do so without being accused of attacking a privileged white woman, because of the color of my skin. I know that if I get sick, I can go to my doctor, or be admitted into a hospital, no questions asked, because of the color of my skin.

Here’s what I really don’t know: What it is like to be forced to go to inferior schools, be assigned to live in policy driven run-down neighborhoods, shop in inferior stores, and live in policy driven sub-standard housing … because of the color of my skin. I don’t know what it’s like to take a walk and wonder if I’ll be viciously violated and attacked by someone I pay to protect me and my family, because of the color of my skin. I don’t know what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck. I don’t know what it is like to be afraid in my house, and every time I walk out of my house, because of the color of my skin. Or what it’s like to have “the talk” with my son, because of the color of his skin. I don’t know what it’s like to be called “articulate,” as if it’s a surprise that a black person could speak clearly and effectively. I don’t know what it’s like to be forced to keep my children sick because I don’t have the health plan to take them to the doctor, because of the color of my skin.

Oh yeah, I also know: If I paid for something with a counterfeit $20 bill, the store would probably let me know that it’s counterfeit and let me pay with an authentic twenty, because of the color of my skin. I know that if the store did call a cop, at most I would get a summons and have to pay a fine, because of the color of my skin.

And here’s what I really know if I paid for something with a counterfeit $20 bill: I wouldn’t be murdered … because of the color of my skin.

I can write, and I can read, and I can march. All of that is good, but only if followed by action. Unless I pester the government for fair housing, demand that the school system teach authentic history by people who have lived that history, feed the hungry, make sure there is health care for all, it’s only writing and reading and taking a walk to make me feel good.

It’s poor me.

Bob Giolitto