Predictions for 2024

Yupp – it’s that time again. Looking back to 2023’s Predictions – https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/opinion-predictions-for-2023/ – I think I did a pretty good job: I claim 6½ out of 10, a personal best! Okay, some of these were rather easy, but given there aren’t any rules for predictions, I will take what I can get. Here are the wins I claim from last year:

#2: Norwalk’s Republicans will get a surprise candidate. This happened, at least in my opinion it did:

John Levin on the campaign trail. (Contributed)

#3: A Norwalk Charter Revision is proposed for the November ballot AND is approved by voters. This happened: https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/norwalk-charter-overhaul-greenlighted-by-voters/ . 15,119 total votes were cast in Norwalk. 8,823, or 58.4%, voted in favor of the Charter Revision ballot measure, and 1,219, or 8.1% voted against. Surprisingly, over 5,000 voters, more than one third, did not vote on the measure at all. Why?

#4: A provision of the Charter Revision increases the size of the Police Commission beyond its current membership of only three. One resident submitted a recommendation to increase the number of Police Commission members from one to five, and the Charter Revision Commission included this change into the final text. Consequently, there are two vacancies on Norwalk’s Police Commission.

#6: James Walsh is appointed Norwalk Police Chief. Yes, okay, this was very easy to predict. So? https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/walsh-named-npd-chief-blake-made-deputy-chief/

#7: 84 Wall Street remains vacant for yet another year. Also, super easy to predict – but frankly, it shouldn’t be. Why has this property remained vacant for so many years? The Wall Street business district is not helped by such prominent vacant storefronts. Perhaps Norwalk can find workable solutions to address this issue.

#9: Construction of The Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation Sikh religious center on Richards Avenue will begin and the new Cranbury Elementary School building on Knowalot Lane will be completed. I would like half credit – construction of the Sikh religious center hasn’t started, but the Cranbury School opened this Fall. https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/city-celebrates-new-cranbury-school/

#10: At least three cannabis retail dispensary applications are submitted under Norwalk’s new zoning regulations, but no more than one opens before December 31. Three applications were approved: Shangri-La at 430 Main Ave., Fine Fettle at 191 Main St. (the former Garavel Subaru property), and a second Shangri-la at 71-75 Connecticut Ave., across from Lowe’s. None have opened yet.

So, here are 11 predictions for 2024 for our town:

At least one street in Norwalk will experience a renaming (this is being recycled from 2023). Norwalk gets less than 12 inches of snow during the year. At least one Amazon, UPS or Fedex delivery van is ticketed after blocking car traffic while stopping to make a package delivery. South Norwalk gets a dog park. Water Street floods. Sustainable Streets Norwalk advocacy group (https://www.norwalkstreets.org/) gains further traction with more identifiable zoning change wins. Norwalk’s City Kwanzaa Celebration returns in December, bigger, and even better. The 2023 Property Tax Revaluation brings great tumult to Norwalk’s single-family homeowners, as surging home prices combine with faltering commercial office property values to reapportion Norwalk’s property tax burden from the latter onto the former. A Cat Café is proposed for Norwalk. SoNo Collection “Valet Parking” goes away completely. Trying something different, new Oak Hills Park restaurant operator introduces once-a-week “bikini bar” format branded “Smokin’ Asses.”

Happy New Year everyone! I hope 2024 brings good surprises.