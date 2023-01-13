Price quoted for traffic signals includes more than lights

I just saw the article that you posted titled, “Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?”. I just wanted to add some clarifying comments.

While yes, when the steel tariffs were imposed, we did see the prices and for traffic mast arms skyrocket and have yet to truly come down, that alone however is not the sole part of this project/grant. In addition to the four new traffic signals, we are also upgrading eight signalized locations to adaptive signal control technology. This automatically adjusts the timing of the traffic lights to accommodate changing traffic patterns and ease traffic congestion.

This includes the four locations where we are installing the new signals, and four additional locations on Route 1. Also, the grant will cover the optimization of 14 traffic signals (retiming of the traffic lights), and enhancements to the pedestrian experience at these locations. We will also be installing new technology that measure the temperature and ice/snow condition on the road surface. Our impact is greater than just the four new traffic signals.

All these improvements are aimed at reducing vehicle emissions, improving traffic flow and travel time reliability, reduce the need to manually retime traffic signals. The real-time management of traffic systems is proven to work and Norwalk was the first City in the State to deploy this technology.

Jim Travers

Director

Transportation, Mobility, and Parking