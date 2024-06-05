Quantcast
Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday

Pride in the Park kicks off at noon, June 8, 2024 at Veteran’s Park.

Pride in the Park, Connecticut’s biggest LGBTQ+ party, is planned for Saturday June 8, from noon until 8 p.m. at Veterans Park, located at 42 Seaview Avenue in Norwalk.  Coordinator Triangle Community Center, which is said to be the state’s premiere LGBTQ+ center,  has lined up  a noteworthy array of performers, vendors, food trucks, and family fun attractions.  According to a news release, last year’s event drew more than 8,000 attendees.

The Family Zone will be in effect from noon until 2 p.m., replete with arts and crafts, yoga, story hour, touch-a-truck,and more.  Then at 2, headliners’ star turns will start, featuring RuPaul’s Current Season 16 Drag Race Contestant Yvie Oddly, and  Season 11 Winner Morphine Love Dion.

Triangle volunteer Dan Salvito said “As a TCC volunteer, I’m looking forward to Pride in the Park, a day where the LGBTQ+ community and our allies can come together in a safe and fun space while raising money to support TCC’s important work in the community. I’ve been volunteering here for nearly a year, and it never ceases to amaze me the sheer number of programs and services TCC provides to the LGBTQ+ community and the greater Norwalk community.”

The event’s Title Sponsor is Synchrony Bank.  Producing Sponsors are ASMLSoNo CollectionThe Leonard-Litz LGBTQ+ FoundationFactSet, and Nuvance Health.  Major Sponsors are  M&T BankDeloitteHenkel,Tracy Locke, Principal Sponsors are Melissa & Doug, Community Sponsors are , Bank of AmericaTD BankMBI IncHartford HealthCare, SpaceCat Brewing Company, and WinWaste Innovations, and Friends of TCC are  Security Credit Union, Gallagher InsuranceHomeServe, and CT Health Foundation.  Exclusive sunscreen sponsor Beiersdorf will have Coppertone stations throughout the park.

Address your questions to [email protected] or [email protected]

Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday

  1. Skip Hagerty

    Bring your kids to hear story time and enjoy touch a truck. Then, treat the kiddies to a drag show starring “Morphine”. Sounds like a great day of wholesome family fun. Thank you, sponsors.

