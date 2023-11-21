Property tax revaluation is here

In Connecticut, municipalities revalue real estate once every five years for tax purposes. Norwalk (using revaluation company Vision Government Solutions for residential and Safeground Analytics for commercial), Darien (using Tyler Technologies), New Canaan (using Munival) and Weston (using eQuality) just completed their revaluations as of Oct. 1 with the new valuations expected to be shared with property owners over the next 3–5 weeks. Now is the time to begin considering your property’s value to ensure your taxes are correct.

In the revaluation, the revaluation company will value properties using a method called “mass appraisal.” This approach is not as accurate as a typical appraisal but is cost efficient for the municipality. If your property valuation appears high, you need to act now, as Connecticut provides a very narrow window of time to challenge your assessment. Additionally, a new State law now requires property owners to obtain and share with the City appraisal reports within four months of the taking of a tax appeal. This is a challenging deadline to meet, as appraisers are already facing significant backlogs. If you intend to challenge your assessment, it is important that you begin the process as soon as possible.

The towns conducting revaluations this year will provide property owners with notice of their new proposed valuation sometime between now and the start of December. If the valuation appears inflated, property owners will have an opportunity to meet informally with the revaluation company in December to review the valuation and present documents or information demonstrating the true value of the property. These “informals” are very important and can often result in significant reductions in value with limited expenditure in costs by property owners on appraisers and legal fees. If a taxpayer is dissatisfied with the results from the “informal” meeting, beginning in January, the taxpayer can file a formal appeal to the municipality’s Board of Assessment Appeals (BAA). The deadline for filing an appeal to the BAA is typically February 20th, but can be extended to March 20th at the municipality’s request. For higher valued residential and most commercial properties, the municipality can (and usually does) simply refuse a hearing with the BAA and summarily deny the appeal. When a hearing is granted, it is uncommon for a BAA to make a significant change to the valuation, no matter how compelling a taxpayer’s arguments may be.

If a property owner remains dissatisfied with the outcome from the BAA, the owner may take an appeal to the Superior Court (a “tax appeal”). This tax appeal must be taken within two months of the BAA decision. Most of these cases resolve without a trial in mediation or settlement conferences in the Superior Court’s Tax Session in New Britain or locally in front of a Superior Court judge in Stamford. I am a partner at Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky and represent taxpayers as well as municipalities in these matters and frequently present at conferences across the state on handling tax appeal litigation. When evaluating an assessment, property owners often like to look at the assessment amount of a neighboring property and argue that their assessment should mirror their neighbor’s. While this anecdotal information can complement an appraiser’s testimony, at the end of the day, the ultimate question will be “did the municipality accurately value your property?” So, I suggest that looking at the assessments of neighboring or similar properties is often not a successful tactic. On the other hand, I have identified information that can be very useful in analyzing the merits of an appeal:

Was your property recently sold or listed for sale? If the property is listed for sale well above the value you seek from the municipality, this is problematic.

Was your property recently financed or refinanced? If so, an appraisal will exist concerning the refinance. If that appraisal is much higher than your view of your property’s current value, there should be a good explanation as to why.

Is the municipality’s information (square footage, acreage, etc.) on the field card accurate?

Have you done any recent renovations or construction on the property such that there will be building permits with estimated construction costs filed with the municipality?

If the property is income producing: Have you timely submitted income and expense statements with the municipality? Does the property have cell tower income? Parking fee income? Tenant reimbursements? Early lease termination payments? Amenity fees? Any recent leasing activity? Is space listed for lease currently? The recent leasing activity or listing may be used as evidence as to what all similar space in the property should lease for. Are your rents and expenses in line with the market? If not, why?



If, after reviewing this information, you believe a tax appeal may be warranted, you should reach out to a reputable and competent tax appeal attorney and ensure the attorney engages a real estate appraiser with experience in tax appeal matters to either perform a written appraisal report or, at minimum, review the relevant documentation and perform a rough initial analysis. For most taxpayers the municipality will get your valuation about right, but for those whose valuations are off, the tight deadlines and infrequency of revaluations make it extremely important to quickly analyze whether an appeal should be brought and to begin preparations for an informal hearing in December.

Adam J. Blank heads the firm’s tax appeal practice. His practice focuses on tax appeals throughout the state for municipalities, commercial property owners, and residential properties. He can be reached at [email protected] and 203-327-2300.