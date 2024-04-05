Proposed Changes to O&G Site Raise Environmental, Traffic Concerns

A look at the O&G site. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

O&G Industries, located along Smith Street, wants to expand the use of its property along the Norwalk River to include the manufacture and storage of materials onsite. On Wednesday, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission got its first look at the proposed changes.

“The proposal before this commission is to enhance the historic industrial use of the site to include the manufacturing and storage of materials that are brought to the site by waterborne transport, specifically barges,” Attorney Liz Suchy, who was representing O&G, told the Commission.

Right now, in addition to O&G, the site houses Sav-a-Tree, which offers tree pruning and trimming, tree removal, tree and lawn fertilization, organic lawn care, and lawn seeding, among other services. The Norwalk River Rowing Association also stores equipment on the southernmost portion of the site.

The O&G section of the site has been mostly used for storage of materials and Suchy said it’s “relatively inactive right now.”

With the new use, she said, O&G “anticipate(s) about 10-12 barges a month. The aggregate material would then be brought from the site to various construction sites.”

The proposal would have barges coming up the river, carrying sand or stone,which Suchy defined as “naturally occurring materials,” as opposed to artificial ones. From there, the materials would be taken off the barges with a “material handler”—aka a large bucket excavator machine—and unloaded into “various bins on-site,” according to Richard Warren, of O&G Industries.

From there, trucks would pick up the materials and deliver them to construction sites across Fairfield County, according to Warren. He estimated the site would receive two or three barges a week, with each barge holding materials for about 40 to 60 trucks.

Suchy said the barge transport would help alleviate some traffic and provide a quicker means of transporting materials to the site.

“The benefit of this particular mode of transport is that it would remove trucks from I-95,” she said. “It’s a more feasible, economical, and faster method of transportation for this construction material that is essential for the construction industry in this section of the state.”

A look at the O&G site plan. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Environmental and Traffic Concerns

Both commissioners and staff members said they had some concerns, specifically around the environmental impact of this use, as well as traffic to and from the site.

“It felt very rosy,” Commissioner Nick Kantor said of the applicant’s environmental impact report, adding that he would like to see an independent environmental analysis done. Kantor specifically noted that the transportation of materials from the barges to the trucks might cause some particulate matter to escape, such as dust into the air. The applicant’s report said there would be no particulates released.

Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin noted that this was also something the staff noticed in its review of the application.

“I think we share your concerns there. I think the environmental report kind of glossed over that,” he said.

Two local neighborhood associations, the City Hall Neighborhood Association and the Norwalk Green Association, also raised concerns about the impact of this application, particularly around the environment and traffic.

“The application states that there will be 10-12 barges a month both loading and unloading ‘materials’ via dump truck transport,” a letter from the associations reads. “The diesel fueled dump trucks, coupled with particulate matter from the loading and unloading of cement and asphalt products, runs completely counter to the City’s recent efforts to be, as stated on the City’s website, ‘an environmentally sustainable city.’”

Bradford Craighead, the co-founder of the Norwalk Green Association, wrote that he wanted to let the city know his “grave concern with this application because of its detrimental impact to the neighborhood and its myriad of constituents. In fact, this application conflicts directly with every health, environmental, societal and commercial consideration that could be conceived for this location which is situated at Norwalk’s geographic center.”

Kleppin said that because staff wanted more information around the environmental impact and the traffic data of trucks to and from the site, he recommended the applicant come back for another preliminary review before the item is moved to a public hearing, at which community members can weigh in.

“You do have the authority to look at a secondary environmental review,” Kleppin told the commission. “We were also looking for a much more detailed understanding of operations. It might make sense for them to come back at a later meeting with a second preview of this before you schedule your public hearing.”

Suchy said that they would work to provide that information to staff and then the commission ahead of that review to “give everyone the opportunity to digest” the information.