Prosecutors say video incriminates former Deputy Republican Registrar

NORWALK, Conn. — A “graphic video” completely contradicts Ellen Wink’s claim that she shot her tenant Kurt Lametta in self-defense, a state prosecutor says.

In a Jan. 24 Motion for Review of Bond, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning asks a Superior Court judge for a “significant increase” in Wink’s bond from the $1 million set during her arraignment on a murder charge three days earlier.

A Norwalk Police detective reported finding Lametta’s phone in bushes outside the home where he was shot. In her filing, Manning says officers extracted the video fromthe phone.

“The video completely contradicts the defense’s assertion that there are defense claims that could be made in this case, particularly self defense,” Manning writes.

“Upon review of the video evidence, it is the State’s belief that the defendant is clearly a danger to the community…. The State’s case is significantly stronger with the video evidence and as a result the risk of flight is also higher,” Manning asserts in requesting the bond increase.

She also asks that the video be sealed to prevent any potential pretrial prejudice to Wink.

The case is being prosecuted by the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Stamford-Norwalk Judicial District.

Wink was terminated from her job as Norwalk Deputy Republican Registrar the day after the Jan. 20 shooting. She was Norwalk City Clerk under then-Mayor Richard Moccia and served on the Redevelopment Agency under then-Mayor Frank Esposito. She also ran for Common Council in 2017 and for State Representative in 2020.

Wink owns both 16 and 18 Nelson Ave. She lives in 18 Nelson Ave. with her boyfriend and rents rooms across the street, court documents show. Lametta, 54, was her tenant and she entered that house to confront him, armed with a gun, prosecutors say. He was shot five times with a .38 Smith & Wesson; twice in the chest, twice in the back and once in the arm.

Wink had sought to confront Lametta, her tenant, and went over there armed, prosecutors said. After the shooting, she went back to her home and called 911, yelling, “He was after me,” Detective John Sura wrote. Wink stated she has a gun and that her tenant at 16 Nelson Ave. came after her because she was “cleaning up a little and he was all over the place.”

“I am so tired of this guy, he is on the floor,” Sura quotes Wink telling the dispatcher who answered the 911 call, received at 11:48 a.m. The gun was empty and in the kitchen, Wink reportedly said.

Responding officers spotted Lametta lying on the floor, bleeding, through the glass top of the front door. They forced entry through the door. Lametta was declared dead at 12:19 p.m. after attempts were made to revive him, reports say.

Wink’s boyfriend, James Gavin, said Lametta was a “big bully,” and that Wink was afraid of him, Detective Daniel Serio wrote.

Lametta had threatened to kill another tenant, using a slur in a conversation that was recorded, and was known to “just snap,” Gavin is reported to have said. Lametta was the reason Wink “wanted everyone to move out and that’s why she wants to sell the house.” Lametta hadn’t paid rent since September, Gavin said.

“James stated he did not know if Ellen would normally carry the gun on her when she would go over to the house,” Serio wrote. “However, James stated Ellen told him that she would carry it on her all the time even when she was walking the dog.”

Gavin said he’d seen Wink leave 18 Nelson Ave. via “the side door next to the garages,” Sura wrote.

Police said they found Lametta’s cell phone in the bushes next to the garage.

The reports list two other tenants, one of whom was said to hear Lametta yell “call 911” as he argued with Wink.

Wink has not been released from custody. Her plea hearing has been rescheduled to Feb. 16.