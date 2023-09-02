Quantcast

Prospect Street resident faces narcotics charges

(Norwalk Police Department)
Christopher Adams, 56, of 41 Prospect St. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police responding to resident complaints arrested a Prospect Street resident Thursday and charged him with selling narcotics, a news release said.

Special Services Investigators conducting narcotics related surveillance observed Christopher Adams, 56, selling narcotics in front of 41 Prospect St., the news release said. Investigators arrested Adams at about 6 p.m. and obtained a search and seizure warrant for his apartment there. They then seized:

  • 26 grams of powder cocaine
  • Cutting agents
  • Scales
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • U.S. currency

Arrested: Christopher Adams, 56, of 41 Prospect St., Apartment 2B

  • Date of Arrest: Aug. 31
  • Charges: Two counts of possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Bond: $30,000
  • Court: Sept. 15

Police thank members of the community who provided information and tips about the criminal activity occurring in this area, they said. The investigation is ongoing.

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

