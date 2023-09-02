Prospect Street resident faces narcotics charges

(Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police responding to resident complaints arrested a Prospect Street resident Thursday and charged him with selling narcotics, a news release said.

Special Services Investigators conducting narcotics related surveillance observed Christopher Adams, 56, selling narcotics in front of 41 Prospect St., the news release said. Investigators arrested Adams at about 6 p.m. and obtained a search and seizure warrant for his apartment there. They then seized:

26 grams of powder cocaine

Cutting agents

Scales

Drug paraphernalia

U.S. currency

Bond: $30,000

Court: Sept. 15

Police thank members of the community who provided information and tips about the criminal activity occurring in this area, they said. The investigation is ongoing.