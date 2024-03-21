Protest Planned Against War in Gaza

A rally calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel in its war aginst Hamas is planned for this Sunday March 24 from 1 until 3 p.m. on the Norwalk Green, located at 6 Park Street.

The event’s sponsor, international anti-war organization World Beyond War, cites displacement of “almost the entire population of 2.3 million Palestinians,” with 40,000 killed and 75,000 injured. According to a news release, “There has been no conflict in modern times that has subjected such a high percentage of the civilian population, particularly children, to such horrors.”

World Beyond War advocates “a permanent ceasefire, provision of necessary humanitarian aid, a hostage and prisoner release, and a permanent solution that ensures the rights, freedoms, and safety of all Israelis and Palestinians.”

The group’s website is at World BEYOND War – World BEYOND War