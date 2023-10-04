Protests against Waterfront plan includes Committee Chairman’s resignation

Mayor’s Water Quality Committee Chairman Joe Schnierlein chats with Diane Cece after a 2019 Harbor Management Commission meeting in City Hall.

With the Planning and Zoning Commission poised to vote on adopting the Industrial Waterfront Land Use Plan, Mayor’s Water Quality Committee Chairman Joe Schnierlein resigned Monday.

“I cannot support the direction Norwalk is trending in its plans to develop Water St. and other areas along the Norwalk River,” Schnierlein said in an email to Mayor Harry Rilling.

P&Z meets Wednesday, Oct. 4, to continue its public hearing on the plan, which would be an amendment to the POCD (Plan of Conservation & Development).

Chairman Lou Schulman continued the Sept. 20 hearing as Commissioners waited for an opinion from Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), after the Harbor Management Commission opposed the plan. The Shellfish Commission and the Water Quality Commission supported Harbor Management’s stance.

DEEP, in a Sept. 21 letter, said “allowing an expansion of residential density in coastal flood hazard areas such as the MC {Marine Commercial} District along Water Street could represent a significant public safety hazard as well as increased threats to life and property, contrary to CCMA {Connecticut Coastal Management Act} policies to reduce such hazards.”

The letter from DEEP Land and Water Resources Division Director Brian Thompson said encouraging development inconsistent with “the City’s existing POCD policies, Municipal Coastal Program, Harbor Management Plan, and Hazard Mitigation policies.”

Alan Kibbe, writing to the Commission as a private citizen and not as Harbor Management Chairman, said the intent to increase development in a floodplain disturbed him because “I’ve had good friends stuck in their Harborview home who had to be evacuated by special vehicle during hurricane Sandy.”

He said, “It wasn’t life-threating, but they were only two in a small neighborhood of single-family homes. What happens when there are five stories of folks requiring evacuation? What happens to the cars garaged beneath the buildings? Where and how do we evacuate those? We know that Lithium batteries can burst into flames when in contact with salt-water.”

He also said, “I thought it was disingenuous that existing uses were grandfathered for the existing owners, but disappeared when ownership changed…specifically eliminating boat storage, boat repair, oyster processing, etc.. Seemed devious to me!”

Schnierlein, in the Monday email to Rilling, said he’d been in the hospital and had time to think.

“In progressive states that are dealing with flooding, the general trend is to move people away from flood zones and developments are placed on higher ground where residence will be safer,” he wrote. “I was teaching that as part of high school and college courses over 50 years ago, and to see Norwalk doing what is doing only saddens me.”