Public art for MLK corridor, streetlights in SoNo and a chess tournament for kids

Artists’ submissions are invited for “Dream Street,” a new city-funded outdoor project curated by art support group ArtUP.CT, according to a press release.

Mayor Harry Rilling has allocated resources for the project in response to “a need and desire for more public art along the MLK Corridor,” expressed by the Norwalk Arts Commission and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Corridors Initiative, the release said.

Ten chosen artists will get a formal proposal request with a stipend. From these proposals, a final project will be picked for summer 2021. A special ribbon cutting event will be held to celebrate the artists and their contributions, and the final proposal artist(s) will get a prominent outdoor public space within the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. corridor. For your work to be considered, send a few samples along with your resume and a cover letter to [email protected] The entry deadline is Friday April 23.

“The MLK Corridors Initiative is a great partnership between faith-based groups, private investors, and leaders in the private and public sector,” Rilling said in the release. “The Dream Street project will be a powerful aspect of this initiative. Dr. King fought for equity and had a vision of a more just society. He influenced future generations who continue his work on the ground and in communities across the country. I encourage our local artists to bring their ideas, inspiration, and passion to this project.”

More details are expected this spring.

South Norwalk’s streetlights upgrade is underway

Roughly 1,100 South Norwalk streetlights will get new LED (light emitting diode) fixtures between now and April, according to a press release from South Norwalk Electric & Water (SNEW) CEO/General Manager Alan Huth. The installations began in February after an audit pinpointed the locations and properties of existing fixtures.

“Retrofitting and replacement of outdated streetlights with efficient LED fixtures is helping SNEW reduce both energy and maintenance costs, improve public safety and safeguard the environment,” Huth said in a press release, adding that the initiative “will also improve the color and quality of light throughout South Norwalk – making it a better place to live and work.”

Huth is said to be reachable at [email protected], or (203) 866-3366.

Chess tournament today

Norwalk’s five year old chess champ Aidan Curtin will spearhead the SoNo Branch Library DIG (Determination, Integrity, Growth) chess team’s attack in the 2021 March Madness Library Chess Tournament today, according to a press release. Curtin won February’s DIG Sunday Beginners tournament for ages 5 –12 after defeating Greens Farms Elementary second grader Bryson McLaughlin in the final round.

The full Norwalk lineup for today’s tourney is:

Ella Chen –3rd grade, Cranbury Elementary

Erica Chen –2nd grade, Cranbury Elementary

Aidan Curtain —preschooler, New Canaan Nature Center, entering Marvin Elementary this fall

Aiden Espinal –3rd grade, Brookside Elementary

Valentina Mejia –3rd grade, Marvin Elementary

Samantha Turcious –3rd grade, Cranbury Elementary

Richard E. Deleon Vergar–5th grade, Brookside Elementary

Three rounds will be played, with the top two teams facing off in the finals. In case of a tie after the three rounds, the two teams with the most average points will progress to the finals.

Round 1 @ 1 p.m.

New Milford vs. West Hartford Team 2

Ridgefield vs. West Hartford Team 3

South Norwalk vs. Greenwich

New Cannan vs. Mark Twain

West Hartford 1 (BYE/Free Point)

Round 2 (1:45 p.m.) and Round 3 (2:30 p.m.) will be emailed during the tournament. The finals will be at 3:15.

The Zoom link to watch the tournament is here.