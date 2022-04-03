Public hearing on a pedestrian trail; NPS to offer free books; nonprofit plans benefit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Updated concepts for Harbor Loop Trail to be discussed

The Norwalk Redevelopment Agency invites you to its second public discussion about completing parts of the Harbor Loop Trail / SoNo Wharf in Norwalk.

“Completing segments will provide green space along the riverfront for pedestrian use and activity, improve connection to and within the urban core neighborhoods, and improve connection to local natural resources,” Redevelopment states. “Following our last discussion on 2/9, we have fine-tuned our design concepts using your feedback. Attendees will have the opportunity to view updated concepts, ask questions, share ideas, and provide feedback.”

It’s at 6 p.m. April 6.

Zoom webinar link

Free books for kids

Forty thousand brand new free books will be available to Norwalk children of all ages at the “Carousel of Reading” event on Saturday May 21, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Norwalk High School, located at 23 Calvin Murphy Drive (off County Street) in Norwalk. Admission is free.

A news release from Norwalk Public Schools (NPS) promises storytellers, authors, snacks and popcorn, food trucks, local vendors, a DJ, a photo booth, and more.

Round-trip shuttle bus service from the South Norwalk area will be available.

“This exciting collaboration between NPS and Norwalk unions will not only allow us to enrich our classroom libraries, but also to support libraries in homes across Norwalk,” NPS Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said. “Teachers and families will have the opportunity to select books from an array of titles and genres, inspiring a love for reading, and the ability to explore new topics, people, cultures and adventure.”

Collaborating are:

Norwalk Federation of Education Personnel (NFEP)

Norwalk Federation of Teachers (NFT)

Norwalk Association of School Administrators (NASA)

United Public Service Employees Union (UPSEU)

Volunteers are needed for book sorting, setup and breakdown. To pitch in, email Audra Good, [email protected]. Or sign up here.

The event’s sponsor First Book is a nonprofit that has distributed over 225 million books and learning materials since its inception in 1992, according to its website First Book | Nonprofit Focused on Education Equity for Kids in Need.

A Night Under the Stars

Person to Person (P2P) is hosting a benefit April 21 “at the gorgeous new event space at Harbor Point’s The Village, overlooking Stamford harbor and the city skyline,” a news release said.

A Night Under the Stars will run 6-10 p.m. April 21 at The Rooftop at The Village, 4 Star Point, Stamford. Tickets range from $200 to $350 and are available at p2pHelps.org/stars Sponsorship opportunities range from $15,000 – $2,000. For details, visit p2pHelps.org/stars or email Tracy Cramer at [email protected]

P2P is a non-profit agency “dedicated to providing individuals and families with essential resources to help them overcome daily challenges and put them on a path toward economic stability. P2P serves 28,000 residents in Fairfield County with the following programs: three food pantries (Darien, Norwalk, Stamford), clothing center, caseworker assistance, emergency financial assistance, and scholarships/camperships,” the release said.