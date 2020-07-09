Public Works notes: Cesar Ramirez drive moves forward; Grasso contract approved; NRVT takes next steps

NORWALK, Conn. — The Public Works Committee unanimously approved the request for honorary naming of the portion of Chestnut Street from Monroe Street to Merritt Place to Officer Cesar Ramirez Drive.

Cesar Ramirez served a Norwalk police officer for 32 years and had served on the Norwalk Housing Authority since 1992. He died in January, less than two months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Only one resident, Diane Lauricella, spoke at the public hearing over the honorary naming, and she supported the move.

“I’m very much in favor of naming the street after Cesar Ramirez,” she said. “I think it would be terrific to have that street named after him. He walked those sidewalks. He got out of his car, and everyone knew him, knew his name.”

Council member George Tsirandies (D-District D), who serves as Public Works Committee Chairman, said that the issue became a “little touchy of a subject” after the issue was raised that city ordinance requires someone to have been dead for over a year.

“This is a special and particular case, and the outcry from the public was enough to add this and try to move it along faster,” he said.

Anthony Carr, the city’s chief of operations, said that the next step will be getting approval from the full Common Council in July. Then the signs can be made for the street within a few weeks. Carr said that the family would have liked to have a renaming event in September, but that may have to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Grasso Companies LLC to receive sidewalk contracts

The Public Works Committee voted unanimously to approve a $2.7 million contract and a $274,966 contract with Grasso Companies LLC for concrete, curbs and sidewalk work to be done primarily on Woodward Avenue, but also a little on Ohio Avenue.

The contract includes “about 4.25 milies of curb and about 2.8 acres of sidewalk,” according to Carr, primarily intended to address the “sidewalk issues” along Woodward.

While Grasso Companies LLC is owned by Joe Grasso Jr., his father Joe Grasso Sr. previously owned the Original Grasso Construction company, which had received zoning violations and owed property taxes in 2017.

Residents of Village Creek Homeowners Associations also had raised concerns in 2017 about Grasso Companies sending them a letter through a lawyer “threatening them” for speaking out at public meetings.

More recently in 2019, the company was told to stop bringing materials onsite and crushing them during work on the tennis courts behind the Nathaniel Ely School.

Carr said that his department did its “due diligence” and checked with other city departments before recommending them to the committee. Carr said that there are no current zoning violations on their Wilson Avenue property and the tax collector did not indicate that there were any past due taxes.

“We did do our due diligence—I understand there’s questions about Grasso,” he said. “The flipside is they do do very good work. They’re a fair contractor to work with…We did our due diligence. We don’t foresee an issue working with this contractor.”

Grasso was the lowest bidder on the sidewalk contract by about $200,000, Carr said.

Carr said if the Common Council approves the contract in July, Grasso could be ready to start working on Woodward Avenue by late August, early September.

Norwalk River Valley Trail extension moves forward

The second phase of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, which runs from Union Park, along Route 7 up to New Canaan Avenue took a step forward.

The Public Works Committee unanimously voted to approve the city’s share of 20 percent of the costs of this piece of the project—about $40,000—with the remainder coming from federal funds administered through ConnDOT.

“It’s the end of a long road of getting this project through all the hurdles to advance it to construction,” Mike Yeosock, assistant director of Transportation, Mobility and Parking, said.

The NRVT aims to build 30 miles of trail connecting Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk to Rogers Park in Danbury. This piece of the trail would connect through Mathews Park and down along the Norwalk River.

Public hearing set for proposed increase to municipal solid waste fee

The Public Works Department is proposing to phase in an increase in its “acceptable solid waste” fee, raising it from $85 a ton to $90 a ton this year and then to $95 the year after that.

The city is currently losing money, because City Carting charges $93 a ton to remove the municipal waste, so this is an effort to catch up Carr said.

This does not include curbside pickup, he emphasized.

“We’re looking to simply cover our costs,” he said.

Without the increase, the city stands to lose about $39,000 to $47,000 this year, but with the increase that would be cut to $14,000 to $17,000. The following year, the fee would be equal to the City Carting contract, which is slated to increase to $95 a ton.

There will be a public hearing on the increase at the August 4, Public Works Committee meeting.

Food composting pilot program to expand

Earlier this spring, the city launched a pilot program to allow residents to compost food waste in an effort to lower the amount of waste collected at the transfer station.

The Rowayton Community Center was the first site for the compost collection, and Council member Tom Livingston, (D, District E), said that it has been a great success.

“This has been a tremendous program,” he said. “We keep adding dumpsters because people love it so much. The bottom line is it works. I’m looking forward to the rollout at the transfer station and anywhere else that makes sense.”

The pilot program at the transfer station will start the week of July 13 and Carr said more information will be coming from the city.

Starter kits, which include one 2 gallon-countertop pail, one 6-gallon home storage and two rolls of compostable bags, will be sold for $25.

The city allocated $12,000 in its operating budget to run the pilot for a year, Carr said. It costs about $175 a ton for the vendor to remove the materials, public works officials said.