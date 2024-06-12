Quantcast
Public workshops on Charter Revision kick off tonight

By


Norwalk’s City Charter, which was rewritten and approved last November after a century of stagnation, will be discussed at three upcoming public workshops, the first of which is today, Wednesday June 12 from 7 until 9 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue.  Zoom # is 646 558 8656, webinar ID 821 1782 1077.

The City’s rewritten charter mandates formation of a new Charter Revision Commission convened by the Common Council to consider possible further charter refinements which would be presented to the electorate in 2025.  The three workshops, intended to be a prelude to establishment of that new commission, are described in a news release as “an opportunity for the community to hear from municipal leaders in cities and towns across the state who also underwent charter revision.” The meetings are informational, no votes or decisions will be made.

Wednesday June 12 workshop participants:

Attorney Steve Mednick-Special Counsel, Norwalk Charter Revision (moderator)

  • Vinny Cervoni-Mayor and former Council President, Wallingford
  • Shari Cantor- Mayor, West Hartford
  • Thomas McCarthy – Former Council President, Bridgeport
  • Gene Nocera – Council President, Middletown
  • Tyisha Walker-Meyers- Board of Alders President, New Haven
  • T.J. Clarke II– Assistant Majority Leader, Hartford
  • Chris Anderson– Former Assistant Minority Leader, New Britain

Subsequent workshops according to a news release received yesterday:

  • Tuesday July 30 at 7 p.m. “The Budget Process.”
  • Monday Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. “The Mayor’s Role and Balancing the Council and the Mayor.”

Comments

One response to “Public workshops on Charter Revision kick off tonight”

  1. David Muccigrosso

    We need to re-envision the Council as a more proportional body.

    All the calls for “minority party representation” are usually just silly set-asides that amount to Affirmative Action For Republicans. Screw that!

    What we really need is proportionalism in multi-member districts. Take the 5 existing districts, give them 5 seats each, and make them elected proportionally.

    This is a system that will ensure BETTER representation for minority parties than mere set-asides for the GOP. Let’s see some Greens and Libertarians! Or the Norwalk Independents. But let them all fight for their representation by actually earning people’s votes, instead of giving the Republicans an unearned HANDOUT.

Leave a Reply

