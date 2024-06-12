Public workshops on Charter Revision kick off tonight

Norwalk’s City Charter, which was rewritten and approved last November after a century of stagnation, will be discussed at three upcoming public workshops, the first of which is today, Wednesday June 12 from 7 until 9 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. Zoom # is 646 558 8656, webinar ID 821 1782 1077.

The City’s rewritten charter mandates formation of a new Charter Revision Commission convened by the Common Council to consider possible further charter refinements which would be presented to the electorate in 2025. The three workshops, intended to be a prelude to establishment of that new commission, are described in a news release as “an opportunity for the community to hear from municipal leaders in cities and towns across the state who also underwent charter revision.” The meetings are informational, no votes or decisions will be made.

Wednesday June 12 workshop participants:

Attorney Steve Mednick-Special Counsel, Norwalk Charter Revision (moderator)

Vinny Cervoni-Mayor and former Council President, Wallingford

Shari Cantor- Mayor, West Hartford

Thomas McCarthy – Former Council President, Bridgeport

Gene Nocera – Council President, Middletown

Tyisha Walker-Meyers- Board of Alders President, New Haven

T.J. Clarke II– Assistant Majority Leader, Hartford

Chris Anderson– Former Assistant Minority Leader, New Britain

Subsequent workshops according to a news release received yesterday: