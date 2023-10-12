Pulitzer-winning graphic novel author to speak in Fairfield

Art Spiegelmann. (©Enno Kapitza/Agentur Focus 2013)

Art Spiegelman, whose graphic novel Maus was the first comic book to win a Pulitzer Prize, will present “Surviving Maus: Visualizing the Unimaginable” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 17 in the Quick Center for the Arts.

Known for helping validate the comic book format as a legitimate literary category, Spiegelman says “Comics echo the way the brain works. People think in iconographic images, not in holograms, and people think in bursts of language, not in paragraphs.” In Maus, he explores his parents’ Holocaust experience, depicting Jews as mice and Nazis as cats. The book garnered new attention in 2022 when it was banned by a Tennessee school district.

A Guggenheim Fellow and Art Directors Club Hall of Fame member, Spiegelman received the National Book Foundation’s 2022 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.

Get tickets at quickcenter.com. They’re $35 each, or $25 for Quick members. For more info, call the box office at (203) 254-4010 Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. Quick Center is located at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road in Fairfield.

Spiegelman’s appearance is presented by the Fairfield University Art Museum, the Carl and Dorothy Bennett Center for Judaic Studies, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Fairfield County. Sponsors are Moffly Media, Delamar Southport, Delamar Spa, and Artisan Restaurant.