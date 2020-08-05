PURA, Rilling agree: Eversource has fallen short

The chair of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority said Wednesday that Eversource underestimated the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias, preparing for an outage less than half of its peak: more than 800,000 among Eversource customers and more than one million overall in Connecticut.

That included 14,000 Norwalk residents as of 7 p.m., Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said.

“This was indeed a major storm and very close to the impact that we had from super storm Sandy. However, I believe that Eversource has not provided the necessary resources to restore power in a timely fashion,” Rilling wrote. “… I have been trying to communicate with Eversource to convey my displeasure but have not received an appropriate response.”

PURA is opening an investigation of Eversource and the state’s other power company, United Illuminating, at the request of Gov. Ned Lamont, said Marissa P. Gillett, the chair of the regulatory authority. Gillett spoke to reporters outside Eversource offices in Berlin after Lamont, Gillett and others met with the utility’s top leaders.

Gillett said preparation plans filed by UI and Eversource showed that UI accurately projected the storm’s threat, while Eversource, which serves customers in 149 of the state’s 169 cities and towns, did not. Lamont said he was not happy with Eversource’s preparation or sense of “urgency” about restoring services, though he said his immediate focus was on seeing most customers get power back by the end of the week.

Rilling said, “The latest information we have, is it may be 5 to 10 days before full power restoration in the City Of Norwalk. That is totally unacceptable.”

“On numerous occasions in the past, we in the city of Norwalk have participated in a table top exercise at which Eversource was a participant,” Rilling said. “The plans we had in place were not executed by Eversource during this situation. I have communicated my displeasure with our state and federal delegations.”

Eversource prepared for less severe storm

Katie Dykes, the commissioner of energy and environmental protection, said the administration wants PURA to examine what Eversource has done with ratepayer money to harden its infrastructure, hire sufficient staff and pre-stage extra crews in advance of the storm.

“This is their job. This is what they do. They are a reliability infrastructure company. And what we pay them to do in our rates is to be prepared for an event like this — and especially when you are in the middle of a pandemic,” Dykes said.

Craig Hallstrom, the president of regional electric operations for Eversource, appeared with Lamont, but he left before Gillett and Dykes made their comments. Jim Judge, the chairman, president and chief executive, participated in the private briefing but did not meet with reporters.

Documents made public Wednesday show that UI informed PURA it was declaring the coming storm a “level 3 event,” which anticipates that 30 percent to 50 percent of UI customers would be affected, with outages that could last five days or more. Eversource prepared for a milder “level 4 event,” which anticipates 10 percent to 29 percent of customers affected, with outages lasting two to six days.

Hallstrom said 450 line crews and 235 tree crews were at work, a number that would double in the next 24 hours as out-of-state crews arrive. About 250 of the 450 line crews were Eversource employees based in Connecticut, while the others were contractors who regularly work for the utility.

“We fully understand the magnitude of this event,” he said.

Isiais was “one of the most devastating storms ever” and “restoration will be over multiple days,” State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said on social media, at noon. He continued:

“{Eversource} crews from New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts will be coming in shortly once they finish the repairs there. (Hopefully today.)

“First to get restored are areas with 911 calls, critical facilities then largest restoration on down.

“Local DPW crews are out clearing roads. Some roads cannot be cleared until Eversource clears their hazards.

“Mayor Rilling, his staff and I are in constant contact.”

“Traffic lights are out throughout the City,” Norwalk Deputy Director of Emergency Management Michele DeLuca wrote at 10 a.m.

“More than 200 damage reports have been called in. More than 12,000 outages have been reported to Eversource and all territory served by SNEW is without power,” DeLuca wrote. Calf Pasture, Veterans Park and Cranbury Park were closed so they could be safely cleared.

Most of Eversource’s Norwalk territory was without power at 6 p.m., including at least half of Main Avenue, portions of Westport Avenue and East Avenue. The Cranbury section was without power and there were no Eversource crews anywhere.

At 10 p.m., Eversource reported that 12,795 of its Norwalk customers, or 40 percent, were without power.

The utility said Wednesday night that power had been restored to 214,000 customers statewide, while more than 625,000 were in the dark. An initial assessment found damage at 14,475 locations, including 214 broken poles, 90 damaged transformers, and 1,400 spans of downed wire. Nearly 1,000 trees will have to be cleared.

About 25 percent of UI’s 337,451 customers still were blacked out Wednesday night. The company serves 17 communities, including Bridgeport and New Haven.

Later, Eversource issued a statement defending and explaining its preparations:

“As a storm approaches, we engage a variety of different resources – including UConn’s predictive model and experts from outside weather services – to track the storm and forecast its severity and path. Based on the tools and guidance we received from our external experts, we followed our plan and filed for the appropriate level of classification. From the time we declared our initial level based on our best available tracking models at the end of last week, the storm’s path deviated from those models and we’ve reclassified the storm accordingly as our models dictated, which is a typical utility practice once a storm hits.”

State officials ask ‘why?’

Lamont, whose standing has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoted Wednesday to the prospect of a prolonged blackout in the heat and humidity of mid-summer.

Tropical Storm Isaias’ brief but violent sprint through Connecticut on Tuesday left residential and business customers without power, making Lamont the proxy for consumers eager to know when they can expect light and air conditioning.

Hallstrom had no detailed explanation of why a storm that arrived in Connecticut with less than hurricane winds was so destructive. He said the damage assessment was continuing, but he expected the storm to rank as the second-worst for outages, more than the 500,000 the company experienced in Super Storm Sandy.

Earlier, outside the town hall in Wethersfield during a tour of storm damage in central Connecticut, the governor waved off questions about the preparedness of the two public utilities for a wind storm that caused what Lamont said then was likely to be the state’s third-largest power outage. Ultimately, he said later, it may rank higher.

“Rather than do a debrief on what went wrong, we’re going to make sure we make things right for next three or four days — then we’ll have plenty of time for what ifs,” Lamont said.

But Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, who co-chairs of the Energy and Technology Committee, pressed Eversource for more details about the personnel assigned to restoring power to Connecticut.

It seems illogical, he said, that Tropical Storm Isaias, despite speeds that exceeded 60 mph at times, could have caused more than 600,000 outages in just five hours.

Eversource has not provided the state with its peak outages, but Gillett said it could top 800,000.

“How did that lead to one of the worst outages in the history of Connecticut?” Needleman said.

The Essex lawmaker said he fears the utility has not maintained sufficient line support and other maintenance staff in Connecticut in recent years, instead relying on temporarily shifting crews from its affiliates in New Hampshire and Massachusetts when necessary — or by relying on mutual aid from utilities in other states.

Lamont said he spoke by phone to the top executives of both utilities earlier about the recovery, and that more than 1,000 crews are working on restoration, with help coming from New Hampshire and Vermont.

Eversource, the state’s largest provider of electricity, already is the target of consumer ire over a rate hike and sharply higher electric bills while people are home during the pandemic, and because of past responses to weather events. Eversource also serves Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The utility, then called Northeast Utilities, which merged in 2012 with Boston-based NSTAR and was rebranded Eversource Energy, faced heavy criticism after two major 2011 storms — Tropical Storm Irene and an October Nor’easter — both led to hundreds of thousands of outages.

State legislators and a panel commissioned by then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy particularly chided the utility at that time for under-investing in tree-trimming work in the first decade of the 2000s. NU and United Illuminating countered that state utility regulators allowed this level of tree-trimming work to occur in exchange for limiting electric rate increases.

The long tail of those policies was clear Wednesday, as Lamont and Michael Rell, Wethersfield’s Republican mayor, viewed storm damage, including an apartment building that lost its roof and a small post-war Cape nearly crushed by a massive oak uprooted in the storm.

“Wethersfield is pretty resilient. We had a tornado in 2009. The governor at that time, I called her up and said, ‘Hey, mom, you want to come down here?’” Rell said.

Lamont laughed.

Rell’s mother is M. Jodi Rell.

“Your mom sent me a nice note the other day,” Lamont said.

The 2009 tornado passed through Michael Rell’s backyard.

“We’re not as bad, I don’t think, as 2009, but it’s pretty bad,” Rell said.

NancyOnNorwalk reporters Nancy Chapman and Harold Cobin contributed to this story.