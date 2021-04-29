Push back against racism

Fifty years ago this past Wednesday, April 28, Muhammad Ali gave up his heavyweight title – and millions of dollars – in protest against the Vietnam War and systemic racism. He then spent three years in prison. Today’s athletes like Maya Moore and Colin Kaepernick have courageously followed Ali’s actions, themselves forfeiting millions, along with athletic honors, in the cause of social justice.

When we hesitate to push back against the racism we encounter, let’s think of Ali, Moore, Kaepernick, and others like them, to give us the courage to do the same.

Bob Giolitto