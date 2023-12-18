P&Z Commission approves zoning regulation rewrite

The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission, during a moment of levity at its Dec. 13 meeting.

Two years of effort culminated last week with new zoning regulations for Norwalk, expected to be effective Feb. 19.

“While people can disagree, I believe that what we have before us is a model of good government, both in the process we followed and then the final result. I expect it will serve the city for many years to come,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lou Schulman said ahead of the unanimous vote to approve the regulations Wednesday, after many tweaks in response to public comments.

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling promised zoning reform when he was first elected more than a decade ago. In January 2021, the City hired consultant Town Planning and Urban Development (TPUDC) at a cost of $190,040 to guide the work.

Norwalk’s zoning code hadn’t had a comprehensive overhaul in more than 30 years, according to Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin. One of the main goals of the process was to “modernize and develop a user-friendly code aligned with the citywide plan.” Kleppin noted that some of the other goals included concentrating development near train stations and consolidating zoning districts.

A proposal to “upzone” certain areas, changing them from single-family zones into zones that would allow for one- or two-family houses, inspired an outcry and the plan was substantially reduced.

The Commission spent four hours Wednesday combing through revisions, and Schulman predicted more will come.

“I believe we’ll be coming back to these regulations over the next six to at least 18 months to correct oversights or errors to add additional clarifications, or to take other actions to improve what has been a massive undertaking,” he said.

Flood zones

An exhibit presented by Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin, showing options for changes to the flooding regulations.

One of the biggest concerns raised by residents at the mid-December public hearing was proposed changes to requirements for properties in a flood zone. For homes in a flood zone that aren’t FEMA-compliant, repairs and upgrades done to a home must meet a “substantial improvement” definition. Under the current regulations, if proposed improvements to a home would cost more than 50% of the structure’s value, the property would have to be made compliant before those improvements could be done. This often means raising the home, which many residents said would be unaffordable. The proposed zoning also calls for making the threshold 25% of the property’s appraised value.

Kleppin said Wednesday that some commenters didn’t seem to realize that Norwalk has had flood regulations, dating to 1978.

Revisions were inspired by comments made early in the process indicating that property owners and realtors “had concerns about the existing flood regulations. And they wanted changes made to those because the Norwalk standard is very strict,” he said.

“There was a lot of comment, or how come we’re not doing things like the surrounding towns and all the surrounding towns are not using the same formula,” Kleppin said. “FEMA sets a minimum we could do, and then we’re not allowed to be less strict than what FEMA says.”

He said one staff concern was, “Are we actually doing them any favors by letting them improve a house without making it flood compliant? Are we exacerbating the problem?”

He offered a spreadsheet showing theoretical variations and said, “We think that the initial proposal was a step in the right direction. The revised proposal also loosens it up even further.”

Commissioner Tammy Langalis said she’d prefer “the five years and do the 50% because I think it’s more realistic.”

“The bottom line here is the staff is trying to establish a balance between allowing people to make necessary changes in their homes, and encouraging people to raise their homes to be flood compliant,” Schulman said. “I think that you’re going to substantially limit the number of people who choose to put their houses in flood compliance with five year, 50%. Frankly, I think the 10 year, 25%, I mean, it’s a very substantial increase over what was initially proposed…. I think, frankly, it’s reasonable.”

“I just want to make sure that we’re all thinking houses that are in the flood zone are not just along Long Island Sound,” Langalis said. “There are houses in the flood zone by rivers, and other, you know, moving bodies of water. So it’s not just people that live down along the coast that are impacted by this.”

After more than half an hour of scrutiny, the Commission decided to go with the five-year, 25% appraised value benchmark, based on work done within a decade before the new regs go into effect. This allows property owners to start over every five years, therefore doubling the amount they can spend.

Tweaks

Staff exhibit at Wednesday’s Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, showing responses to feedback received on the zoning rewrite.

The Commission tabled the proposed Manresa Island overlay. Merritt 7 revisions and possible alterations to encourage more daycares for children will come later. North Seven, a sprawling master plan for Glover Avenue, will be a topic in January, Schulman said.

Commissioners discussed the East Norwalk Village TOD Zone (EVTZ) and its point system designed to encourage public amenities by allowing more density or height in return for things citizens would appreciate.

The number of points needed to allow density in the zone, basically East Avenue from Interstate 96 Exit 16 to Cemetery Street, hasn’t changed, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said. But “some items that were previously eligible are no longer eligible or now may be required. There are new items that qualify for points, trying to think about it in terms of just some more realistic scenarios based on the different sites that we’ve seen to date.”

He said public restrooms are a new addition to the list of possibilities, along with bike racks, vehicle charging stations, and required parking spaces.

Sustainability requirements and stormwater runoff were also discussed.

In other areas of town, a Conservation Commission request to require trees in the hospital zone and the marine commercial zone was approved. A Sustainable Streets request to eliminate minimum parking requirements resulted in reduced parking requirements in urban areas.

“We did have a number of young people that came and said they like to walk or bike everywhere. But that’s a small percentage of the population. And people that are going out for dinner want to drive to the restaurant and find a parking space easily,” Langalis said.

Commissioner Chapin Bryce lauded Wheels2U as a viable alternative to driving and parking. TMP (Transportation, Mobility, and Parking) needs to improve the services, he said.

Commissioner Darius Williams sought to curb the proliferation of vape shops. New regulations will require them to be at least a mile away from other shops and have a sign on the door that says anyone under 18 years old must have a legal guardian with them.

“I would still love to continue the discussion around liquor stores and smoke shops generally. This definitely is a great start,” Williams said.

Townhouse developments were proposed to require at least three units and up to eight. The restriction on the maximum number was removed.

Voting to approve

Staff exhibit at Wednesday’s Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, showing responses to feedback received on the zoning rewrite.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Galen Wells, Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Nick Kantor, Mike Mushak, Richard Roina, Schulman, Langalis and Bryce.

“On the heels of the COP 28, the climate summit that just happened, I’m really glad we’re taking the steps in Norwalk to do what we can have regarding sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” Kantor said.

“I thought the staff through all this was very transparent, and professional,” Mushak said.

“I’ve only been here for part of the rewrite process. But it was really impressive to see all the work that the staff did,” Commissioner Ana Tabachneck said, adding that normally, people who want to request zoning changes need to hire a lawyer and pay fees, but this process allows anyone to step up.

“At the same time, I think there are people that are still left out of that process, they found out about this a little bit too late, or aren’t used to this type of city government engagement, and don’t have access to those lawyers,” she said. “So if there’s a way to look at being more inclusive to requests for zoning changes, or regulation changes in the future, I think I would be supportive of that.”

Attorney Mark Branse, hired recently to assist the Commission in the rewrite, said any appeals of the rewrite would likely fail.

“In order to establish standing, an appellant would have to show that something about this new regulation affects them in a way that is different from all the other people in Norwalk,” he said. “That, of course is hard to do in a comprehensive revision. If there is an appeal, this regulation will still go into effect, it will be valid until a judge declares it otherwise. So you will not be in limbo.”

Expect revisions.

“I absolutely promise you that over the course of the next few months, year or so, you will find things that you want to fine tune. It is almost impossible not to,” Branse said. “I’ve seen that in very small towns, and in very large towns, it doesn’t matter. There’s always going to be something that’s in a new regulation that you need to fine tune.”