P&Z Commission works through upzoning proposals

NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission returned to debating upzoning Wednesday, first considering two-family homes for a small neighborhood off East Avenue and then lingering on concerns about Hospital Hill, resulting in a complicated checkerboard of districts. They were “torn” about an area near the South Norwalk train station, on the other side of Martin Luther King Boulevard, as encouraging development of a deteriorating neighborhood might result in teardowns and a loss of character.

Decisions were made about density in the areas, where consensus hadn’t existed before. Also considered were three spots where property owners requested changes. Choices were made.

“Whatever decision we make is not necessarily final. The public will get at least one more bite at the apple on these contested properties when we hold a public hearing,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lou Schulman said.

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling promised zoning reform when he was first elected nearly a decade ago. In January 2021, the City hired consultant Town Planning and Urban Development (TPUDC) at a cost of $190,040 to guide the work.

Norwalk’s zoning code hasn’t had a comprehensive overhaul in more than 30 years, according to Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin. One of the main goals of the process, is to “modernize and develop a user-friendly code aligned with the citywide plan.” Kleppin noted that some of the other goals included concentrating development near train stations, moving toward a “form-based code” that featured more graphic and table elements, and consolidating zoning districts.

But the proposal to move some areas that are currently a B residence zone, designated as a single-family zone, into a zone that would allow for one- or two-family houses, inspired pushback. In July, Schulman said he thought those plans should be dropped, while other Commissioners voiced support.

First up for discussion Wednesday was Elton Court, where 33 parcels would be moved from B residence to CD-3, meaning eligible for two-family homes. It’s “kind of tucked away” north of Interstate 95, between East Avenue and the St. Ann Club, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin explained.

“No one is forced to do two-family, it’s an option that they could pursue,” Kleppin said. “We figure given its location to other businesses in the area, its proximity to mass transit and the highway that might be a good area to add some soft density.”

“I think it should be left the same because the residents that lived there probably want it to be left the same,” Commissioner Tamsen Langalis said. “…We heard loud and clear at our public meetings that people do not want their neighborhoods upzoned.”

“It makes sense to upsell in that small little pocket,” Commission member Galen Wells said, predicting that it could be two decades before three or four two-family homes appeared there.

“I have to agree with Galen and with Steve that just because you designate it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen overnight,” Commission member Jacquen Jordan-Byron said.

The regulation rewrite process includes “creating opportunities for more housing, in a small scale, as opposed to large scale,” and “I don’t feel like I’ve heard from that area. I don’t know. I mean, I can be convinced but I think this is a good example of what we’re trying to do,” Commissioner Ana Tabachneck said.

Commissioner Nick Kantor said, “We’re pricing out a big portion of the city by doing and having the policy that we have. …We need to be, where we can, be thoughtful and want to add to the stock in reasonable ways.”

Schulman said people may be aging out of the neighborhood and it “could change actually fairly quickly.”

People don’t want Norwalk to be Stamford and if the Commission wants less high rises then soft density is needed to help keep prices affordable and increase housing diversity, Commissioner Chapin Bryce said.

There’s a difference between two-family homes where the owner lives in half and those owned by investors, Langalis said.

“In general, they cost more so the first-time homebuyer who thinks they’re going to buy one, it’s stronger mortgage commitments, stronger regulations and requirements for a mortgage to buy a multifamily home than it is a two family home,” she said. “So that kind of negates the argument that it helps somebody buy a home, perhaps that they’re buying half a home, and it’s being sold and set up as a condominium or a co-op. But we already know right now that the banks aren’t lending for that type of property.”

“I think a lot of studies have shown increasing supply down the line increases, decreases prices along the market,” Kantor said.

Everyone voted to upzone the area except Commissioner Richard Roina and Langalis.

Moving on, Kleppin mentioned a proposal to restrict large multifamily buildings of seven or more units to a quarter mile from a mass transit site, not including bus stops, a move that might discourage tear downs.

Norwalk Hospital has a “pretty significant number of employers” in Norwalk, a reason to increase density around the hospital, he said. Streets were a topic, with “super-narrow roads, dead ends, those kinds of things.” Upzoning is proposed for 360 parcels, about a third of the overall total.

The complicated discussion touched on the “inconsistent rhythm” of Cedar Crest and properties within walking distance of the hospital.

“I don’t know if anybody drives on Ferris or Glenwood, they have expanded economy condominiums on those streets that go into the back, there’s zero green space, like maybe there’s 10 square feet in the front,” Langalis said. “And Woodbury has so many cars parked on both sides of the street that if you’re trying to go up to get to Stevens Street to get to the hospital, you literally have to pull into sort of the driveway area to pass to let the car either coming down the hill or going up the hill pass…. it’s somewhat unsustainable right now on some of those streets off of Connecticut Avenue.”

Commissioner Darius Williams agreed. Jordan-Byron said a “lack of enforcement” clogs the roads. Bryce echoed that and added that current zoning regulations might not allow for enough off-street parking.

Commissioner Mike Mushak said Cedar Crest has been eligible for two-family for some time but you don’t see many conversions, “an indication that an upzone doesn’t lead to wholesale changes.”

The group voted to make Cedar Crest and Ivy Place two-family, and the western side of North Taylor eligible for small multi-family buildings. Magnolia Avenue and Christy Street, near the hospital, were selected to remain with its current zoning and other spots were designated small multi-family.

The Brookside area was scrutinized, some of it designated for small multi-family, and Lowe Street and Cleveland Avenue was discussed.

“This is an area in pretty close proximity to the train station,” Kleppin said. “…Do you think this area given its location is an appropriate area for more density or should it remain in the one- and two-family zone as more of a, you know, a potential preservation tool for the buildings that are there?”

“We say we don’t want to put density in all over the place, this seems to be the place where you want to put it,” Kantor said.

“You said there’s a lot of older homes, historical homes, there’s also a lot of blighted homes as well,” Jordan-Byron said. “…If there’s adequate parking, to go along with the density of housing, then that makes sense to me.”

“I’m torn the same way as others are, you know, this is historic, relatively low-income housing. And I hate for us to lose it. But if the outcome is continuing deterioration, it doesn’t serve anybody’s interests,” Schulman said.

“Proximity to the train station, in my view really trumps everything here,” Wells said. “You know, it’s walkable to the train station. And we want to encourage more density in areas where it’s walkable to the train station.”

The area was made CD-4, eligible for large and small multi-family buildings.

“This is not necessarily a closed issue. We can revisit it again either with the public or if we feel the need on our own,” Schulman said.

In other moves, 10 Bartlett Ave. was made CD-4, at the owner’s request, in line with surrounding properties. The parcel at 57 Chestnut St., home to East Coast Kombucha and Space Cat brewery, went to CD-5.

“They probably have some plans that they want to either add some residential or add something else to it. And the density is probably the thing that makes the most sense,” Kantor said.

“They’ve invested a huge amount of money in those buildings. They’re amazing,” Mushak said. “It’s changed that whole feeling at that end of the street. It’s made it more lively and more vibrant. There’s more people walking on the street, it’s safer.”

