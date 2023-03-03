P&Z hearing on East Norwalk proposal revealed plenty

I attended four-plus hours of last night’s P&Z Commission meeting via zoom.

Although friends had clued me in about the planned development on the Mill Pond site some time ago, I mostly ignored it, due to a mix of cynicism and my own immediate concerns. My cynicism stems from the fact that not long ago the public had to beat back the Commission’s apparent intent to approve a freight distribution center at the Norden site by Strawberry hill which would have routed freight trucks through various local neighborhood streets.

My wife insisted we attend and I’m glad she did because it was very informative. The proposal does not fit existing zoning guidelines. The developer is seeking a variance. The Commission is perfectly capable of denying this, and it’s very important that they require significant changes before considering approval, for this neighborhood and all other coastal neighborhoods in our city, which I’ll explain later.

The first thing that struck me was that this project seems to be being engineered to be approved by some members of the Commission. Yesterday morning an East Norwalk Neighborhood Association (ENNA) email informed us that at 5:28 the prior evening Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin had informed ENNA that he had just posted an Environmental Impact Study, though he had previously asserted was not applicable to the project. This of course left very little time for the public to evaluate the study.

At the meeting’s outset the first Commissioner to speak informed us that the clock was very close to running out for them to make a final decision “due to the law.” But who is more aware of the legal timeframe than the Commissioners and Developers? If they are now pressed to rush a decision, it’s no accident.

The second thing that was very obvious is the inherent power asymmetry of the situation. For almost the entire time I attended we heard from people whose job is to sell this project to the Commission. They are paid to prepare a convincing argument. The public have to do whatever research and advocacy is involved to understand this stuff in our personal time. If the Commission approves this project the pros will move on to their next project in the next neighborhood while the homeowners and renters who actually live here will deal with whatever the actual outcome is.

As I listened and viewed the sales pitches it was clear they know their jobs; cherry-picked photos of the area from I-95 to the area surrounding the intended project. Large structures shown to justify their request for a variance to the zoning regulations. But of course, they failed to show or note that their examples are well back from the street.

Watercolor paintings are beautiful, and we repeatedly saw lovely renderings of their proposed block of buildings from drone’s eye views as if anyone driving or walking could ever actually see over the top of their proposed structures to the water beyond unless they were floating 50 feet or more off the ground. At street level their proposed block would be very imposing due to height as well as proximity to the street.

It wasn’t until the last segment of the presentation that they got to what I would have thought would be the first priority in terms of local impact. Traffic. A couple of ideas were described, each with many parts related to reorganizing the adjacent portions of East Avenue, Gregory Boulevard, and of course Cemetery Street. Maybe they would turn some into single lane roads and put street-side parking spaces. Maybe they would play around with the contours of the edge of the cemetery lot and existing green-space triangles, traffic lights, change of direction. Maybe a whole lot of stuff, but no actual defined plan at this critically late stage. One of the most shocking comments I heard from one of the Commissioners was, “We’ll live with either one.” I doubt that whoever that person is would be “living with” any of this, but my family and neighbors certainly would.

Sometime after 10, public comments were allowed. The first speaker spoke at the request of ENNA. She pointed out that there are many missing aspects of the proposal that are typically required by the Commission, but for unknown reasons are not required in this case. One of her concerns relates to FEMA guidelines and flood insurance costs. The speaker explained that years ago a previous Commission had the foresight to include FEMA flood guidelines into zoning policy which resulted in unusually low flood insurance rates in Norwalk, and that every 10 years FEMA evaluates all relevant municipalities and reassigns a risk value. Apparently, if the variance this developer is seeking is granted, all our coastal neighborhoods can expect their flood insurance to increase. How could this possibly be a fair risk to take for the benefit of a single developer?

The next public speaker was former Mayor Alex Knopp. He pointed out that the traffic study the developer is relying on was done in March, and that the traffic in the other three seasons of the year is significantly greater. Think beaches, restaurants, boat clubs, golf courses, special events at Taylor Farm. In a moment of tragicomedy I saw the look of confusion on Director Kleppin’s face as Mr. Knopp pointed out that one aspect of the variance sought is a 70% increase over the allowable number of units. I say tragicomedy because tragically, it looked pretty clear that in all the many months he’s been reviewing this, Director Kleppin had not noticed this rather significant detail, and it was comical to see him trying to run the numbers in his head.

I doubt any of our neighbors is opposed to sensible and tasteful development of the area between I-95 and the Mill Pond site. This is why the ENNA campaign very reasonably asks the developer to “Scale it Back!” Time will tell whether or not the Commission will act on behalf of the city at large or simply gift a variance to the DiScala group. Either way I am left with a lot of questions as to why the Commission is so inclined to accept radically disruptive proposals.

Mark Stephenson