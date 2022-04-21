P&Z should reject plan for school at LaKota Oaks

On Sept. 8, a Stamford-based business known as Schoolhouse Academy leased the 66-acre LaKota Oaks property at 32 Weed Ave. in West Norwalk. Their stated aim is to open a K-12 private school with an enrollment of at least 650 students.

Such high intensity use would bring traffic, noise and endless disruption to West Norwalk’s residential community, which is already suffering from increased traffic on local streets from other large recently approved developments. A school would also restrict established access to the property’s woods, trails, ponds and historic Stations of the Cross.

We implore our Planning & Zoning Commission to protect the quality of life in West Norwalk and reject this proposal.

Betsy Bowen

Paul Cantor

Yvonne Lopaur

William Wrenn

Carl Blair

William Krummel