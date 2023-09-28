P&Z’s final ‘Resilient South Norwalk’ workshop is Tuesday

The final “Resilient South Norwalk” workshop, hosted by Planning & Zoning in partnership with coastline protection organization CIRCA and engineering consultancy AECOM, is planned for Tuesday Oct. 3 according to a news release. At 5 p.m., attendees will gather at the corner of Raymond and Day Streets for an hour-long walking tour, followed by a presentation and discussion from 6:30 until 7:45 in the second-floor community room at the Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, located at 10 Washington Street.

For more info, email [email protected] or go here.