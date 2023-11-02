Q+A With Norwalk Candidates for At-Large Common Council

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NancyOnNorwalk recently sent out questions to all candidates for At-Large positions on the Common Council. With 14 contenders, this is the largest group running for office.

We are publishing their responses as separate posts, in their entirety.

Questions were sent via email and the answers have not been edited or copy-edited other than for formatting issues.

We hope this provides you with even more information when you head to the polls this coming Tuesday. Bob Giolitto, a volunteer, did the legwork and we are grateful.

