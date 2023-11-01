Q+A with Norwalk Candidates for Board of Education

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NancyOnNorwalk recently sent out questions to all candidates for Board of Education: five Democrats, one Republican and three Independents.

We are publishing their responses as separate posts, so readers can find candidates by their voting districts.

Questions were sent via email and the answers have not been edited or copy-edited other than for formatting issues.

We hope this provides you with even more information when you head to the polls this coming Tuesday. Bob Giolitto, a volunteer, did the legwork and we are grateful.

Click on the links below to jump to candidates Q+A.

District A:

Samantha Pleasants

Alexandra Kemeny

District B:

Rasheemah Richardson

Howard White

District C:

Diana Carpio

Nicole Hampton

District D:

Ashley Gulyas

Doug Hempstead

District E:

Mary-Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig

(Note: Candidates not linked did not return answers to our questionnaires in time for publication.)