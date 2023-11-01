Quantcast
,

Q+A with Norwalk Candidates for Board of Education

By


The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NancyOnNorwalk recently sent out questions to all candidates for Board of Education: five Democrats, one Republican and three Independents.

We are publishing their responses as separate posts, so readers can find candidates by their voting districts.

Questions were sent via email and the answers have not been edited or copy-edited other than for formatting issues.

We hope this provides you with even more information when you head to the polls this coming Tuesday. Bob Giolitto, a volunteer, did the legwork and we are grateful.

Click on the links below to jump to candidates Q+A.

District A:

Samantha Pleasants

Alexandra Kemeny

District B:

Rasheemah Richardson

Howard White

District C:

Diana Carpio

Nicole Hampton

District D:

Ashley Gulyas

Doug Hempstead

District E:

Mary-Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig

(Note: Candidates not linked did not return answers to our questionnaires in time for publication.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

NRG sells Manresa Island to Argent Ventures

Read More

Rilling, Scicchitano duke it out in League Mayoral Debate

One thing we can all agree on

NPS to offer vegan lunch options

Norwalk photos: Halloween Nightfair

Advertisement


Recent Comments

Advertisement