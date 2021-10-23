R.I.P. Mystery

Our co-founder, reporter, editor, publisher, proofreader, comments moderator and business manager, Nancy Chapman, lost a dear friend last week.

While visiting family in New Jersey in 2019, Nancy discovered there was a stray cat living on the property. The first clue was footprints in snow but no one got a good look at the cat for six months, even if she was accepting food, as she was terrified and did a great job of hiding. Nancy’s mom named the little fluff monster “Mystery,” an accurate description of the cat’s provenance, and of course the name stuck.

Over time, Mystery crawled deeply into Nancy’s heart. So it was a tragic moment when Nancy found Mystery’s lifeless body in the street outside of her mom’s house, probably hit by a car. Some of you already may know, Nancy is a cat whisperer – losing a friend is hard for anyone, and Mystery was a beloved friend. We are sorry for your loss.

John Levin

John Levin