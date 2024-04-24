Rainfall caused wastewater treatment plant to hit capacity last month

One of the finishing stages at Norwalk’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)

Heavy rainfall in March caused a higher than usual daily flow at the Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA)’s Wastewater Treatment Facility, officials said.

Matt Brown, project manager for Veolia, which operates the facility, said the city “had a heck of a lot of rain in March.”

“Because of the heavy rain in the month, you’ll notice the average flow for the month was high, at 19.6 [million gallons], but that’s due to the three heavy rain events and the weather itself,” Brown said. “We’re hoping going forward that with warmer weather coming, it’s going to dry things up and our flow would get back to the 12 to 13 million gallon a day range.”

The treatment plant’s capacity is 18 million gallons per day, but it can handle peak flow of 30 million gallons per day through full treatment. It also can handle wet weather flows up to a peak of 95 million gallons per day.

Brown said that there were three main events that caused this high flow:

March 6: Brown said facility operators activated the second outfall, or storm flow, for 13 hours, discharging 3.22 million gallons

March 9: Brown said that operators activated the plant’s outfall for 24 hours, discharging 7.5 million gallons

March 23: Brown said operators activated it for nearly nine hours and discharged around 5 million gallons.

Brown noted that outfalls are different from SSOs, or sanitary sewer overflows, and said they “collected all the samples and did everything we needed to do during those storms.”

“You could have several SSOs in these rain events,” he said. “I think the system handles rain events much better than it has in the past.”

Ralph Kolb, senior environmental engineer, said investments made by the WPCA over the past few years are helping mitigate these types of events.

“We used to have an annual average flow of over 14 million gallons a day. And that’s going back more than 10 years,” he said. “Now we’re averaging anywhere from 12 to 13, on an average year, with all the development that’s come into Norwalk in the last 10 years. So it is always a dynamic system. There’s a lot of variables. But we have noticed that decline based on all the infrastructure improvements that the team has done over the years.”

Brown said that “the amount of rain is just so substantial,” it “does skew your numbers.”

In 2022, the city was ordered to clean up its sewage system problems under a decree from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The consent decree from DEEP stated that Norwalk has dumped raw sewage and under-treated sewage into the Sound on multiple occasions because of inadequate mechanisms. Consultants hired to work on this issue put a $16.6 million price tag on the work that has to take place at the plant in order to address the sewage issues.