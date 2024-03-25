Raising a Toast (and Funding) for Sheffield Island Lighthouse

A fundraiser for maintenance of Norwalk’s iconic Sheffield Island Lighthouse is planned by Lighthouse proprietors the Seaport Association for Monday April 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. It’s at SpaceCat Brewery, 57 Chestnut Street in South Norwalk. SpaceCat’s signature small-batch brews and hard cider will by complemented by appetizers from Chef Clyde Ripka’s Beach Café.

The 46-year-old nonprofit Seaport Association will present its 2024 cruise schedule, new membership levels, lighthouse renovations, Norwalk Oyster Festival plans, and how to volunteer.

Advance registration is required at Don’t Miss the Seaport Association Spring Season Kickoff Event – 4/15/24 Tickets, Mon, Apr 15, 2024 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite, or by calling the Seaport office at (203) 838-9444. Tickets cost $35 each, including two drinks and appetizers.