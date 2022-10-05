I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat.

Lucy possesses a rare combination of impeccable moral values, demonstrated financial prowess, and unquestionable dedication to our community. As successful as she’s been as our representative in Hartford, Lucy’s greatest attribute is her selfless compassion for others. When Lucy is not doing legislative work, you will find her supporting our most vulnerable neighbors at a food and clothing drive or helping constituents resolve issues, both large and small. During the depth of the pandemic, Lucy worked tirelessly to expand testing sites and support our front line workers with their PPE needs.

The importance of quality healthcare was made abundantly clear during the pandemic. Lucy has always recognized that access to quality healthcare is a right and not a privilege. In Hartford, she championed legislations that increased healthcare access and affordability for all. In 2019, Lucy sponsored legislation that capped the price of diabetic insulin, putting a stop to price gouging in Connecticut by the pharmaceutical industry. She also supported legislation to reduce cost for generic drugs and expanded insurance coverage for breast / cervical cancer screening and other vital healthcare services. Lucy is also a strong proponent of Federal and State legislations that prevent insurance providers in Connecticut from discriminating against or increasing premiums for those individuals with pre-existing conditions. Access to affordable healthcare is essential to protect us against serious illness and I am grateful to Lucy for her strong advocacy.

This year, just as the pandemic seems to be waning, we were hit with surging inflation that eroded our standard of living. Lucy worked hard to ensure the passage of the largest tax cut in State history. This $650 million tax cut provided a much-needed financial relief to all of us at a critical time.

Lucy’s unquestionable dedication to improving the lives of every member of our community has earned her our support this November. Please join me in voting for Lucy Dathan for another term in Hartford!

Kam Cheung