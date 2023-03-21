Re: Norwalk Council members concern about PFAS in artificial turf fields

The full debate on artificial turf fields in Norwalk should have come much earlier.

It’s unfortunate that artificial turf has been popular as an alternative to natural grass not treated with pesticides. Artificial turf needs water because it requires periodic cleaning with water mixed with antimicrobials. Some fake turf uses styrene butadiene rubber from tires, aka crumb rubber, for cushioning, and it could pose a toxic risk to those who use the fields and breathe the air around it. The turf also contains heavy metals and toxins such as lead, dioxin, carbon black, styrene, butadiene and other carcinogens.

Friends of Animals urges communities to ban turf that uses crumb rubber, and avoid fake turf, or pesticide-sprayed fields entirely.

Priscilla Feral

Friends of Animals