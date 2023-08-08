Reading Buddies seeks volunteers for big program expansion

Paula Palermo instructs a Wolfpit Elementary School student recently as a Reading Buddies volunteer. (Contributed)

After a successful pilot program in three schools, the Reading Buddies program will expand to most elementary schools in the fall.

Reading Buddy volunteers work with small groups of third graders for one hour a week to help improve their skills. Using books and materials provided by the classroom teachers, Buddies read with groups of one to three children. Training and coordination are provided by the Norwalk Education Foundation (NEF) and the Norwalk Public Schools.

“I had a great time working with my students and getting to know them,” said Paula Palermo, who volunteered in Wolfpit School. “They were so bright and inquisitive. I’m looking forward to being a Reading Buddy again in the fall.”

The Covid pandemic had a strong effect on elementary school kids. Schools were closed or learning was done remotely just at the point when kids in grade K-3 were learning to read.

“Our kids are hurting,” said Marge Costa, Executive Director of the NEF. “We wanted to build a program that would bring the whole community – parents, grandparents, retirees, people with flexible working hours – into our schools to help our kids succeed.”

Bill McCarthy instructs a student recently as a Reading Buddies volunteer. (Contributed)

Last winter, 18 volunteers began in Wolfpit, Kendall and Silvermine schools, and 18 more received the 90-minute training. At this point, 59 volunteers have signed up for the fall.

“Our goal is to have 100 Buddies volunteering in all the schools,” said Costa. “Anyone can be a Buddy. All you need is to love working with kids and a commitment to give one hour per week.” Spanish-speaking Buddies are needed in every school.

Third grade is considered a pivotal year for children. They have learned the basics of reading but sometimes struggle to understand the text. Studies show that if a child is not reading at grade level in third grade, he will continue to struggle throughout his years in school and after.

Teachers choose the students to participate in the program. The children usually score slightly below grade level on assessments, and they can benefit from more personal attention.

Sandi Kretsch instructs a student recently as a Reading Buddies volunteer. (Contributed)

“I found it very rewarding, and the kids saw their own growth even if it was remembering a vocabulary word from a text we read the previous week,” said Buddy Sandi Kretsch.

“I loved doing it,” said Buddy Bill McCarthy. “The three girls I worked with were so enthusiastic and seemed to gobble it all up.”

To volunteer, go to the Norwalk Education Foundation’s website, www.norwalkeducation.org, and click on the “Click to become a Reading Buddy” link. Training sessions will be held in September, and the program will begin in mid-October.

Roz McCarthy is Reading Buddy program volunteer liaison.