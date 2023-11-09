Reading, writing, and… what’s your shoe size?

(Claire Schoen)

When students at Jefferson Marine Science Elementary School gathered for an afternoon assembly Wednesday, they were in for a special treat: every last one of them was given a brand-new pair of athletic shoes.

Employees from the Norwalk-based marketing agency Inspira and its partner Enthuse Marketing came up with the idea for their annual Day of Giving, and raised enough money to deliver shoes for all the students: 457 in all. Dubbed “Soles2Souls,” the program was coordinated by Shoes That Fit, a national organization which provided the footware. Teachers collected shoe sizes in advance, and students went up one by one to receive their new shoes, plus some additional swag. It was a good day to be in school!

