Quantcast

Reading, writing, and… what’s your shoe size?

By


(Claire Schoen)

When students at Jefferson Marine Science Elementary School gathered for an afternoon assembly Wednesday, they were in for a special treat: every last one of them was given a brand-new pair of athletic shoes.

Employees from the Norwalk-based marketing agency Inspira and its partner Enthuse Marketing came up with the idea for their annual Day of Giving, and raised enough money to deliver shoes for all the students: 457 in all. Dubbed “Soles2Souls,” the program was coordinated by Shoes That Fit, a national organization which provided the footware. Teachers collected shoe sizes in advance, and students went up one by one to receive their new shoes, plus some additional swag. It was a good day to be in school!

(Claire Schoen)
(Claire Schoen)
(Claire Schoen)
(Claire Schoen)
(Claire Schoen)

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Downed cable closes Merritt Parkway on Sunday afternoon

Read More

Rilling wins sixth term; Scicchitano counts positives

Rilling touts new Manresa owner as ‘better to work with’ than NRG; Scicchitano decries surprise nature of sale

Duff red flags alleged R/I intentions; Brinton slams East Norwalk Republicans, Auerbach

Norwalk Dems set to dominate Council, Board of Education

Advertisement


Recent Comments