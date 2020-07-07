Real estate agents describe ‘hot market’ in Norwalk, surrounding areas

NORWALK, Conn. — When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the Northeast in March, Casey Lange, an agent with Halstead Real Estate in Darien, began noticing the short-term rental market picking up.

“A lot of New York residents very quickly wanted to get short-term rentals, so our rental market went from very slow to insanely busy on short-term rentals, and the prices…almost doubled in some cases for what we usually saw in short-term rentals,” she said. “That was probably in the first four weeks.”

Vera Scotti, a Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage agent who handles properties in lower Fairfield County, said she saw a similar first push, particularly from wealthy New Yorkers.

“People were trying to rent luxury homes for the summer, so that was the first push,” she said. “Anyone with that kind of wherewithal chose to do that or tried to do that.”

In recent months, however, both agents have seen the market shift from renters to buyers. And those buyers are primarily coming from New York, they said.

“After about four weeks, we started seeing buyers come out and start buying,” Lange said. “I think the best way to summarize it is, I think people who were on the cusp of trying to decide whether they wanted to leave New York or not—they made that decision.”

Scotti said she’s also seeing short-term renters evolve into buyers.

“For every house that’s sold now, (there’s) three if not four or five people, who are renting or looking to buy,” she said. “They’re from New York zip codes.”

According to data from The New York Times and the United States Postal Service, 1,456 people from New York have submitted mail-forwarding requests to the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area.

“We’re seeing people who were gonna leave (New York City) in the next six months and now they’re leaving to purchase and we’re seeing couples who thought maybe they’d leave in a year or two making a decision to leave earlier,” Lange said. “What I’m hearing from my clients is, ‘the reason we live in New York is so we can have the convenience of going to the theater, and walking to restaurants, and enjoying the life of the city, and it’s no longer available to enjoy, so why are we living there and paying such high costs to live there?’ So we’re definitely getting a lot of buyers from New York.”

That doesn’t mean that everyone is escaping to Connecticut, Scotti said. Besides being a real estate agent, she’s also a landlord, one who saw this firsthand when one of her tenants moved out to be near his family in Puerto Rico.

“Because of COVID…he now is renting, like, a waterfront bungalow for a lot less money in Puerto Rico, and he really got the feeling like, ‘I’ve hardly seen my family there,’ and this COVID thing just made it more personal,” she said.

But Connecticut offers benefits, including its proximity to New York, that are appealing for some people who are working remotely now, but who may have to commute again in the future.

More space, highly rated school systems, less congestion than Westchester County, and lower taxes than New York and New Jersey are among the reasons clients give for looking in lower Fairfield County, Lange said.

“Not only is it beautiful, but it’s waterfront communities—it makes people feel like they’re on vacation, especially coming from New York City, where they had very little access to water and beaches…” she added.

Because of this, both Scotti and Lange said many of their properties have gone to multiple bids.

“What we’re also seeing in different towns, actually in most of the close towns, Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, and Norwalk, probably Westport too, we are definitely seeing not only inventory going down, but in certain towns, our inventory is being absorbed by buyers, so inventory is on the decline and prices are on the incline,” Lange said. “In Darien, for instance, we’re going to multiple bids on most homes under $2 million—it’s insane. So a lot of buyers are competing for the same house, so the competitive markets are under $2 million and we’re seeing a lot of multiple bid situations that we haven’t seen in many years.”

Still, Scotti cautioned against making hasty predictions about what these trends could look like for the rest of the year.

“No one has a crystal ball,” she said. “We don’t know who knows what’s going to happen if there’s a second wave.”

In the meantime, Scotti said she and other real estate professionals are taking precautions, such as wearing masks and gloves when showing people a house, restricting the number of people who can come on a tour, and using wipes to clean everything. They’re also offering more virtual tours through Zoom and other platforms.

“It’s good for the real estate business, and hopefully people will get some peace of mind out of it, if nothing else. And it’s good for the tax rolls,” Scotti said.