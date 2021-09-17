Recount confirms primary results, District C Dems will vote again

NORWALK, Conn. — The results of Tuesday’s primary have been confirmed.

“Jenn McMurrer wins and becomes one of the Democratic nominees for the District C Common Council. Tyler Fairbairn and John Kydes remain tied for the second nomination and an ‘adjourned’ primary, with only those two names on the ballot, will be held on October 5, 2021 at the same two voting locations: Marvin Elementary School and Nathan Hale Middle school,” Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said Friday.

Kydes, an incumbent, won the Democratic Town Committee endorsement in July. McMurrer and Fairbairn challenged the DTC vote by forcing a primary.

McMurrer came in first but Fairbairn and Kydes were tied for second. A recount was held Friday morning.

Wells said, “No ballots were found that could have changed the results when voter intent was considered and the recanvass officials counted the ballots by hand and verified the tabulators numbers.”

Read Auerbach is running for District C Common Council as the endorsed Republican candidate and Scott Goodwin secured enough signatures on petitions to run as an independent candidate.

This story will be updated.