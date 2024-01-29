Redistricting process shouldn’t resemble insider baseball

After speaking at the Ordinance Committee Meeting earlier this month, I am disappointed that the revised wording for the Reapportionment Advisory Committee remains effectively unchanged, with the Council President still maintaining the authority (and undue influence by the Mayor and majority party) to select minority party members.

The process remains “insider baseball” and is inconsistent with best practices of neighboring Democrat controlled cities: Bridgeport, Danbury, Stamford. I reference the specific clauses regarding their selection process. I believe each of you were provided this data in December:



Stamford: The Reapportionment Commission shall be composed of eight (8) electors with four (4) members from each party selected by the Majority Leader and Minority Leader of the Board of Representatives.



Bridgeport: If the City Council fails to adopt a reapportionment plan by the date set forth in §7.B of this Chapter, there shall be created a commission on redistricting composed of six (6) members, three (3) of whom shall be appointed by the leader of the majority party on the City Council and three (3) of whom shall be appointed by the leader of the minority party on the City Council. In the event that there is only one party on the City Council, the minority party members shall be appointed by the Registrar of Voters whose party is not represented on the City Council.



Danbury: The reapportionment advisory commission shall consist of five members, all of whom shall be electors of the city. Two members shall be appointed by the majority leader of the City Council, and two members shall be appointed by the minority leader of the City Council, in the event that there are members of no more than two political parties on the City Council.

Per the Registrar of Voters, the current composition of Norwalk’s electors are as follows:

Democrats = 22,120

Republicans = 9,213

Unaffiliated = 23,590

Other = 1,042

For the past decade, Norwalk has had a Democrat mayor and 14-1 Democrat controlled Council, despite 45% of the electorate voting differently. While appreciating our ‘first past the post’ process for determining winner outcomes – it can’t be ignored that 45% of Norwalk’s electorate does not support single party rule and remains frustrated by the lack of transparency, closed party caucuses and lack of check and balance on our Democrat Party controlled city.

Should the current language move forward, it demonstrates to 45% of Norwalk’s electorate that this committee doesn’t care about DIVERSITY, EQUITY OR INCLUSION when it comes to minority opposition. It also makes Norwalk an outlier compared to our neighbors by being less democratic – fueling the national debate about a lack of faith and confidence in government.

Genuine minority opposition, versus ‘hand-picked insiders’ regardless of the letter after their name should be welcomed. It demonstrates your commitment to the democratic process and good faith to the 45% of the electorate who vote differently. Group think can be a dangerous thing.

Lisa Brinton

Norwalk Independent Party Town Chair