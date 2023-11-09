Registrars release Tuesday’s election results

Norwalk registrars have submitted election results to the Secretary of State. Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said, “there is a bit to add tomorrow, and a lot of double checking.”
Results show a tight race for Common Council in District D, where Independent/Republican candidate Heather Dunn has bested Democratic candidate Jan Degenshein for the second place slot by 18 votes. Incumbent Council member Bryan Meek is last, by six votes. Democratic candidate Doug Sutton is soundly on top.
Wells said there will probably be a recount.
One possible data point subject to double checking is the Working Families Party tally assigned to Council C candidate Melissa Murray; the reported 976 votes is well out of line of the WFP pattern.
Of the 55,987 people eligible to vote Tuesday, 14,779 did, or 26.4%, according to the paperwork. Fifty-two people voted via Election Day Registration.
Charter revision passed with 87.9% of the vote.
The results:
Mayor’s race
- Harry Rilling, 8,083 votes, or 54.8%(winner)
- 7,699 votes on the Democratic line
- 384 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Vinny Scicchitano, Republican, 6,669 votes
Town Clerk
- Richard McQuaid, Democrat 8,444 votes
- Richard McQuaid, Republican 5,772 votes
Council at-Large
- Barbara Smyth, 8,037 votes (winner)
- 7,519 votes on the Democratic line
- 518 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Josh Goldstein, 7820 votes (winner)
- 7,359 votes on the Democratic line
- 461 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, 7,655 votes (winner)
- 7,240 votes on the Democratic line
- 415 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Gregory Burnett, 7,444 votes (winner)
- 7,053 votes on the Democratic line
- 391 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Johan Lopez, 7,400 votes (winner)
- 6,992 votes on the Democratic line
- 408 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Richard Bonenfant, 6,583 votes
- 5,726 votes on the Republican line
- 857 votes on the Independent line
- Glenn Iannacone, Republican, 5,695 votes
- John Levin, Republican, 5,407 votes
- Luis Estrella, Republican, 5,006 votes
- Enrique Santiago, Republican, 4,909 votes
- Erik T. Anderson, Independent, 899 votes
- Jo Bennett, Independent, 894 votes
- Eric Vitaglione, Independent, 696 votes
- Patricia Venneri Agudow, Independent, 391 votes
Council, District A
- Jalin Sead, 1,544 votes (winner)
- 1,370 votes on the Democratic line
- 174 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Nicol Ayers, Democrat, 1,342 votes (winner)
- Tricia Massucco, 975 votes
- 841 votes on the Republican line
- 134 votes on the Independent line
Council, District B
- Darlene Young, 968 votes (winner)
- 915 votes on the Democratic line
- 53 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Dajuan Wiggins, Democrat, 953 votes (winner)
- Donna Smirniotopoulos, 385 votes
- 295 votes on the Republican line
- 90 votes on the Independent line
Council, District C
- Melissa Murray, 2,588 votes (apparent winner)
- 1,612 votes on the Democratic line
- 976 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Jennifer McMurrer, 1,870 votes (winner)
- 1,640 votes on the Democratic line
- 230 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Read Auerbach, Republican, 1,642 votes
- Carl Cooke, Independent, 293
Council, District D
- Doug Sutton, Democrat, 1,955 votes (winner)
- Heather Dunn, 1,901 votes (winner subject to possible recount)
- 1,705 votes on the Republican line
- 196 votes on the Independent line
- Jan Degenshein, Democrat, 1,883
- Bryan Meek, 1,877 votes
- 1,702 votes on the Republican line
- 175 votes on the Independent line
Council, District E
- Lisa Shanahan, 2,055 votes (winner)
- 1,955 votes on the Democratic line
- 100 votes on the Working Families Party line
- James Frayer, Democrat, 1,892 votes (winner)
- Ernest DesRochers, 1,243 votes
- 1,071 votes on the Republican line
- 172 votes on the Independent line
- Jay Parisi, Republican, 1,035 votes
- Denise Brown, Independent, 205
Board of Education, District A
- Samantha Pleasants, Democrat, 1,363 votes (winner)
- Alexandra Kemeny, 941 votes
- 795 votes on the Republican line
- 146 votes on the Independent line
Board of Education, District B
- Howard White, Democrat, 905 votes (winner)
- Rasheemah Richardson, 355 votes
- 266 votes on the Republican line
- 69 votes on the Independent line
Board of Education, District C
- Diana Carpio, 1,762 votes (winner)
- 1,633 votes on the Democratic line
- 129 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Nicole Hampton, 1,641 votes
- 1,460 votes on the Republican line
- 181 votes on the Independent line
Board of Education, District D
- Ashley Gulyas, 1,978 votes (winner)
- 1,852 votes on the Democratic line
- 126 votes on the Working Families Party line
- Doug Hempstead, Republican, 1,843 votes
Board of Education, District E
- Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig, 2,149 votes
City Treasurer
- Donna King, Democrat, 8,316 votes (winner)
- John P. Cardamone, Sr., Republican, 5,992 votes
City Sheriff
- Robert Burgess, Democrat, 7,638 votes (winner)
- Ronald Paladino, Republican, 5632 votes
- Katherine Price Snedaker, Independent, 1,050 votes
Selectman
- Andy Garfunkel, Democrat, 7,911 votes (winner)
- Samuel Pride, Democrat, 7,028 votes (winner)
- Kathryn Martino, Republican, 5,099 votes
- Shannon O’Toole Giandurco, Republican, 5,086 votes
- Joseph Tamburi, Independent, 1,086 votes
- David Davidson, Independent, 783 votes
Constable
- Ernest Dumas, Democrat, 7,121 votes (winner)
- Darius Williams, Democrat, 7,170 votes (winner)
- Jalin Sead, Democrat, 7,010 votes (winner)
- Johnnie Mae Weldon, Democrat, 6,955 votes (winner)
- Peter Bondi, Republican, 5,223 votes
- Ray Cooke, Republican, 5,120 votes
- Greg Helms, Republican, 4,838 votes
- Jeffrey Dewitt, Republican, 4,718 votes
- Tysen Canaveri, Independent, 1,326 votes
- Joseph Tamberi, Independent, 1,267 votes
- Erik Anderson, Independent, 1,023 votes
- Jeffrey Rollings, Independent, 829 votes
First Taxing District Treasurer
- Rosa Murray, Democrat, 938 votes (winner)
- John Miller, Republican, 446 votes
First Taxing District Commissioner
- Thomas Cullen, Republican, 673 votes
Second Taxing District Commissioner
- David Westmoreland, Democrat, 758 votes (winner)
- Sonja Oliver, Democrat, 752 votes
- Maria Borges Lopez, 249 votes
Second Taxing District Treasurer
- Darlene Young, Democrat, 839 votes (winner)
Third Taxing District Commissioner
- Pamela Parkington, 1,457 votes
- 773 votes on the Democratic line
- 684 votes on the Republican line
Third Taxing District Treasurer
- Read Auerbach, Republican, 976 votes
Sixth Taxing District Commissioner
- Jody Sattler, Democrat, 674 votes
Sixth Taxing District Treasurer
- Gilbert Kernan, Republican, 466 votes
Charter revision
- Yes, 8,823 votes
- No, 1,219 votes
Independents’ response
Lisa Brinton, Chair of the Independent Party Norwalk Town Committee, released this statement:
“Congratulations to the council and BOE winners. We hope going forward, they’ll represent neighborhoods, parents and students, remembering they work for them, not the mayor or superintendent.
“Pleased with Heather Dunn’s win in District D. She’s the first Independent to be elected in a few decades and will be an excellent advocate for residents, promoting city management and quality of life issues.
“Disappointed in the BOE results for a host of reasons. We feel more open and courageous conversations are needed regarding academic performance, more rigorous expectations for students and resetting of budget priorities.
“Obviously, we’d hoped for more, but it’s just our second municipal election. Pleased we’re building a non-partisan brand, focused on local issues. Our advocacy via Save Norwalk Neighborhoods will continue.”
Dunn is an Independent cross-endorsed by Republicans.
