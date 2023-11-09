Registrars release Tuesday’s election results

From left, Then-District D Common Council candidates Bryan Meek (R/I) Heather Dunn (I/R) and Jan Deigenshein (D) at the recent League of Women Voters of Norwalk forum.

Norwalk registrars have submitted election results to the Secretary of State. Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said, “there is a bit to add tomorrow, and a lot of double checking.”

Results show a tight race for Common Council in District D, where Independent/Republican candidate Heather Dunn has bested Democratic candidate Jan Degenshein for the second place slot by 18 votes. Incumbent Council member Bryan Meek is last, by six votes. Democratic candidate Doug Sutton is soundly on top.

Wells said there will probably be a recount.

One possible data point subject to double checking is the Working Families Party tally assigned to Council C candidate Melissa Murray; the reported 976 votes is well out of line of the WFP pattern.

Of the 55,987 people eligible to vote Tuesday, 14,779 did, or 26.4%, according to the paperwork. Fifty-two people voted via Election Day Registration.

Charter revision passed with 87.9% of the vote.

The results:

Mayor’s race

Harry Rilling, 8,083 votes, or 54.8%(winner) 7,699 votes on the Democratic line 384 votes on the Working Families Party line



Vinny Scicchitano, Republican, 6,669 votes

Town Clerk

Richard McQuaid, Democrat 8,444 votes

Richard McQuaid, Republican 5,772 votes

Council at-Large

Barbara Smyth, 8,037 votes (winner) 7,519 votes on the Democratic line 518 votes on the Working Families Party line

Josh Goldstein, 7820 votes (winner) 7,359 votes on the Democratic line 461 votes on the Working Families Party line

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, 7,655 votes (winner) 7,240 votes on the Democratic line 415 votes on the Working Families Party line

Gregory Burnett, 7,444 votes (winner) 7,053 votes on the Democratic line 391 votes on the Working Families Party line

Johan Lopez, 7,400 votes (winner) 6,992 votes on the Democratic line 408 votes on the Working Families Party line

Richard Bonenfant, 6,583 votes 5,726 votes on the Republican line 857 votes on the Independent line

Glenn Iannacone, Republican, 5,695 votes

John Levin, Republican, 5,407 votes

Luis Estrella, Republican, 5,006 votes

Enrique Santiago, Republican, 4,909 votes

Erik T. Anderson, Independent, 899 votes

Jo Bennett, Independent, 894 votes

Eric Vitaglione, Independent, 696 votes

Patricia Venneri Agudow, Independent, 391 votes

Council, District A

Jalin Sead, 1,544 votes (winner) 1,370 votes on the Democratic line 174 votes on the Working Families Party line

Nicol Ayers, Democrat, 1,342 votes (winner)

Tricia Massucco, 975 votes 841 votes on the Republican line 134 votes on the Independent line



Council, District B

Darlene Young, 968 votes (winner) 915 votes on the Democratic line 53 votes on the Working Families Party line

Dajuan Wiggins, Democrat, 953 votes (winner)

Donna Smirniotopoulos, 385 votes 295 votes on the Republican line 90 votes on the Independent line



Council, District C

Melissa Murray, 2,588 votes (apparent winner) 1,612 votes on the Democratic line 976 votes on the Working Families Party line

Jennifer McMurrer, 1,870 votes (winner) 1,640 votes on the Democratic line 230 votes on the Working Families Party line

Read Auerbach, Republican, 1,642 votes

Carl Cooke, Independent, 293

Council, District D

Doug Sutton, Democrat, 1,955 votes (winner)

Heather Dunn, 1,901 votes (winner subject to possible recount) 1,705 votes on the Republican line 196 votes on the Independent line

Jan Degenshein, Democrat, 1,883

Bryan Meek, 1,877 votes 1,702 votes on the Republican line 175 votes on the Independent line



Council, District E

Lisa Shanahan, 2,055 votes (winner) 1,955 votes on the Democratic line 100 votes on the Working Families Party line

James Frayer, Democrat, 1,892 votes (winner)

Ernest DesRochers, 1,243 votes 1,071 votes on the Republican line 172 votes on the Independent line

Jay Parisi, Republican, 1,035 votes

Denise Brown, Independent, 205

Board of Education, District A

Samantha Pleasants, Democrat, 1,363 votes (winner)

Alexandra Kemeny, 941 votes 795 votes on the Republican line 146 votes on the Independent line



Board of Education, District B

Howard White, Democrat, 905 votes (winner)

Rasheemah Richardson, 355 votes 266 votes on the Republican line 69 votes on the Independent line



Board of Education, District C

Diana Carpio, 1,762 votes (winner) 1,633 votes on the Democratic line 129 votes on the Working Families Party line

Nicole Hampton, 1,641 votes 1,460 votes on the Republican line 181 votes on the Independent line



Board of Education, District D

Ashley Gulyas, 1,978 votes (winner) 1,852 votes on the Democratic line 126 votes on the Working Families Party line

Doug Hempstead, Republican, 1,843 votes

Board of Education, District E

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig, 2,149 votes

City Treasurer

Donna King, Democrat, 8,316 votes (winner)

John P. Cardamone, Sr., Republican, 5,992 votes

City Sheriff

Robert Burgess, Democrat, 7,638 votes (winner)

Ronald Paladino, Republican, 5632 votes

Katherine Price Snedaker, Independent, 1,050 votes

Selectman

Andy Garfunkel, Democrat, 7,911 votes (winner)

Samuel Pride, Democrat, 7,028 votes (winner)

Kathryn Martino, Republican, 5,099 votes

Shannon O’Toole Giandurco, Republican, 5,086 votes

Joseph Tamburi, Independent, 1,086 votes

David Davidson, Independent, 783 votes

Constable

Ernest Dumas, Democrat, 7,121 votes (winner)

Darius Williams, Democrat, 7,170 votes (winner)

Jalin Sead, Democrat, 7,010 votes (winner)

Johnnie Mae Weldon, Democrat, 6,955 votes (winner)

Peter Bondi, Republican, 5,223 votes

Ray Cooke, Republican, 5,120 votes

Greg Helms, Republican, 4,838 votes

Jeffrey Dewitt, Republican, 4,718 votes

Tysen Canaveri, Independent, 1,326 votes

Joseph Tamberi, Independent, 1,267 votes

Erik Anderson, Independent, 1,023 votes

Jeffrey Rollings, Independent, 829 votes

First Taxing District Treasurer

Rosa Murray, Democrat, 938 votes (winner)

John Miller, Republican, 446 votes

First Taxing District Commissioner

Thomas Cullen, Republican, 673 votes

Second Taxing District Commissioner

David Westmoreland, Democrat, 758 votes (winner)

Sonja Oliver, Democrat, 752 votes

Maria Borges Lopez, 249 votes

Second Taxing District Treasurer

Darlene Young, Democrat, 839 votes (winner)

Third Taxing District Commissioner

Pamela Parkington, 1,457 votes 773 votes on the Democratic line 684 votes on the Republican line



Third Taxing District Treasurer

Read Auerbach, Republican, 976 votes

Sixth Taxing District Commissioner

Jody Sattler, Democrat, 674 votes

Sixth Taxing District Treasurer

Gilbert Kernan, Republican, 466 votes

Charter revision

Yes, 8,823 votes

No, 1,219 votes

Independents’ response

Then-District D Common Council candidate Heather Dunn at the recent League of Women Voters of Norwalk forum.

Lisa Brinton, Chair of the Independent Party Norwalk Town Committee, released this statement:

“Congratulations to the council and BOE winners. We hope going forward, they’ll represent neighborhoods, parents and students, remembering they work for them, not the mayor or superintendent. “Pleased with Heather Dunn’s win in District D. She’s the first Independent to be elected in a few decades and will be an excellent advocate for residents, promoting city management and quality of life issues. “Disappointed in the BOE results for a host of reasons. We feel more open and courageous conversations are needed regarding academic performance, more rigorous expectations for students and resetting of budget priorities. “Obviously, we’d hoped for more, but it’s just our second municipal election. Pleased we’re building a non-partisan brand, focused on local issues. Our advocacy via Save Norwalk Neighborhoods will continue.”

Dunn is an Independent cross-endorsed by Republicans.