Relief for stressed out teens

By


Shared By: Paul Lanning-City Events

Teenagers in grades 7 through 12  who are troubled by anxiety will benefit by attending  Dr. Wendy Hurwitz’  presentation of  “12 Tips to Manage Anxiety for Teens”  planned for Thursday Aug. 24 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue.   Hurwitz’s coping techniques have benefitted stress-ridden personnel at FDNY, AT&T, Unilever and Lowe Worldwide.  According to a news release, there’s no cost to attend, and you’ll get pizza and cupcakes courtesy of mental health provider High Focus Treatment Centers.

Get more detail and register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-0LbwPz2OL6bDfpNLkPYeJVeR8sk5kk_WW73RgAukIZl5YQ/viewform, or by calling the Library at (203) 899-2780.

