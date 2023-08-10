Relief for stressed out teens

Shared By: Paul Lanning-City Events

Teenagers in grades 7 through 12 who are troubled by anxiety will benefit by attending Dr. Wendy Hurwitz’ presentation of “12 Tips to Manage Anxiety for Teens” planned for Thursday Aug. 24 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue. Hurwitz’s coping techniques have benefitted stress-ridden personnel at FDNY, AT&T, Unilever and Lowe Worldwide. According to a news release, there’s no cost to attend, and you’ll get pizza and cupcakes courtesy of mental health provider High Focus Treatment Centers.

Get more detail and register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-0LbwPz2OL6bDfpNLkPYeJVeR8sk5kk_WW73RgAukIZl5YQ/viewform, or by calling the Library at (203) 899-2780.