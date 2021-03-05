Religious issues, midwifery and a historical exhibit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Black Lives Matter and the Catholic Church

“Birth of a Movement: Black Lives Matter and the Catholic Church” will be the topic of a free online lecture by author/freelance writer Olga Segura at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. A press release states that Segura, whose new book bears the same title as the lecture, will examine the founding of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Church’s history of systemic racism, and offer ways that the Church can move forward through the discomfort of authentic self-reckoning.”

The lecture is being presented by the Canisius Academy, and is co-sponsored by the Center for Catholic Studies at Fairfield University. Registration is at fairfield.edu/cs.

Online talk will discuss religious nationalism

“The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism,” an online talk by veteran investigative reporter/author Katherine Stewart, is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Monday, March 8, according to an email from the event’s sponsor Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC).

Stewart, whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and NBC, has written about separation of church and state controversies for over 10 years. Her widely acclaimed new book, which bears the same title as the talk, defines the religious right as a full-fledged political movement which “does not seek to add another voice to America’s pluralistic democracy but to replace our foundational democratic principles and institutions with a state grounded on a particular version of Christianity, answering to what some adherents call a ‘biblical worldview’.”

Registration is here.

HFFC’s website is hffcct.org

Midwifery

The Doctorate of Nurse Midwifery Program at Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has received a five-year accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME), according to a press release. The program, which had been pre-accredited by ACME since its 2017 inception, offers faculty-supervised clinical experience in attending births and providing primary, gynecologic, antepartum, intrapartum, postpartum, newborn, and breastfeeding care.

Noting the program’s focus on perinatal palliative care and trauma-informed care, Program Director Jenna LoGiudice, PhD, CNM, RN. pointed to the 2020 graduating class’s 100% certification rate. “The accreditation from ACME recognizes the work of our faculty and students alike in promoting excellence in the midwifery profession,” she said.

Lockwood-Mathews medical exhibit

19th century medical artifacts, some dating back to the Civil War era, will be displayed in “Health, Healing & Addiction in 19th Century America,” Thursday April 8-Sunday Oct. 17 at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM). Exhibition attendees will be among the first to see many rare instruments, costumes and photographs reflecting changes and technological breakthroughs that led to the birth of modern medicine.

Along with items once owned by the Lockwood and Mathews families, the exhibit will include rarities loaned by Museum of Historical Medical Artifacts curator Dr. Donald Blaufox and PBS Mercy Street advisor Chris Foard. Still more artifacts will be on loan from public collections maintained by Visiting Nurse Service of New York, Greenwich Historical Society, Norwalk Public Library, Norwalk Historical Society, Wilton Historical Society, Westport Public Art Collections, Bethel Public Library, Kent Historical Society, and Old Saybrook Historical Society.

Yale University Professor John Harley Warner is the exhibit’s expert advisor, and Kathleen Motes Bennewitz is its curator.

Information on schedules, tour tickets and programs is said to be available at lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or by email to [email protected], or by calling (203) 838-9799.

The exhibit’s sponsors include National Endowment for the Humanities affiliate CT Humanities, LMMM Founding Patrons The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown, Leadership Patrons The Sealark Foundation, 2021 Season Distinguished Benefactors The City of Norwalk and The Maurice Goodman Foundation, and 2021 Distinguished Benefactors for Education The Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Memorial Foundation, Inc.