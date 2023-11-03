Remember to vote Tuesday

The League of Women Voters Of Norwalk wants to remind everyone to vote next Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voter turnout rates are notoriously low for local (aka municipal) elections in Connecticut. In the most recent one, 2021, only 32% of eligible voters turned out to vote in their local election. Local elections have a much more direct impact on the daily lives of voters: the quality of their roads and infrastructure, the quality of the schools, important environmental concerns, planning and zoning decisions. That’s why it’s important to turn out to vote in every election.

Part of the League’s non-partisan mission is to make sure that every eligible citizen is registered and ready to vote on November 7th. The deadline to register was October 31st but if you missed it for whatever reason, you can still vote on Election Day. Connecticut is one of a handful of states that has Election Day Registration (EDR), which lets eligible voters register and vote on Election Day. Check the city’s website for details. Please understand that to protect the integrity of the election, EDR takes additional time and extra requirements to establish residence.

To register or find out if you are registered as well as your polling location visit: myvote.ct.gov

To get non-partisan information about the candidates on your ballot, visit vote411.org

A question will be on the Norwalk ballot this year about Charter Revision. The League urges voters to vote “yes” on this question to help streamline our Charter, make the process more accessible to residents and make important modern updates/changes. For more details about the Charter, please visit www.norwalkct.gov under “Proposed Revision of the Charter”.

Want to help spread the word about the importance of voting? Join our league and find out how you can help the future of democracy, email LWV of Norwalk | MyLO

Make your vote count, don’t forget to turn out! See you on Election Day, November 7th polls are open from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

