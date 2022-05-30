Remembering the dead

Today the streets of the United States will be filled with millions of pretty floats, marching bands and (mostly) happy people waving flags and eating ice cream – celebrating yet another Memorial Day.

Perhaps it should be more appropriately named “Tragi Day.” There isn’t really much to “celebrate” about millions of war dead.

Such a parade should be veterans marching with reversed rifles, horses with empty saddles and backward facing stirrups, the marching bands playing only the drumbeat that represents death. Other marchers should really bring those dead to the parade by reading their names and place of death aloud as they walk. People should stand with silent respect as the sad parade passes.

War, and in particular, wars of choice in foreign countries, are nothing to celebrate, only mourn.

Let’s save the happy floats, cheerful marching bands, flag waving and other joyful expressions for more appropriate occasions like the Fourth of July.

Peace,

Kathleen Mary Tepper