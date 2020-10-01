Reminder: Last day to pay your Norwalk taxes without 6% interest

NORWALK, Conn. — Today – Thursday, Oct. 1 – is the last day to pay your Norwalk property taxes.

The City granted an extended grace period due to COVID-19, allowing most Norwalk taxpayers an additional 60 days to make their July 2020 tax payment. Payments received or postmarked Oct. 2 and later will incur interest at the rate of 6 percent, Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said. That’s “one and one half percent per month for four months, as interest reverts back to July 1 per state law.”

Taxes may be paid online, over the telephone, by mail, or in person at the tax collector’s walk up window at City Hall. For more information, visit the tax collector’s home page.