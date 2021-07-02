Reminders for July 4th, and one new item – information on legalized marijuana

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Guidelines for the first Fourth with legalized marijuana

Norwalk Partnership offers warnings on newly legal marijuana use

“With the Fourth of July coming up, people will be celebrating–and for the first time in CONNECTICUT, adults will be legally allowed to use not only alcohol but also marijuana. It’s an important time for adults to model responsible drinking and to be aware of the laws and risks of underage drinking and drug use,” The Norwalk Partnership said Thursday in a news release.

The Norwalk Partnership works to prevent substance abuse among youth and young adults, with support from the Human Services Council.

“Although Connecticut just legalized possession of marijuana for adults over age 21, it is illegal for minors to have or use marijuana, because it is very dangerous for the developing teen brain,” the release said, continuing:

Today’s marijuana is far more powerful than the natural plant, especially when vaped. Teens who use the new marijuana are at risk of IQ loss, addiction, and psychosis.

It is illegal for adults to sell or provide marijuana to minors under age 21. Adults will be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

Marijuana can only be used in certain places.

Marijuana, hemp, and vapes cannot be consumed anywhere that smoking was already illegal, including restaurants, healthcare institutions, and state or municipal buildings.

Marijuana and cigarettes cannot be consumed in any area (inside or out) of a school, retail establishment, higher ed dorm, or building that is owned, operated or leased by the state or municipality.

Marijuana cannot be used in state parks or waterways.

Driving while impaired by alcohol or marijuana is deadly.

Impaired driving happens when someone operates a vehicle while under the inﬂuence of marijuana, illicit drugs, some prescribed or over-the-counter medicines, or alcohol.

Focus groups with Norwalk teens have shown that some think they drive better while under the inﬂuence of marijuana. That is false! Marijuana affects reﬂexes, concentration, judgment, reasoning–all of which are critical skills for safe driving.

Adults are held liable if minors under the age of 21 consume alcohol on property they control.

Connecticut’s Social Host law makes the property owner or tenant fully responsible for any underage drinking on property they control–even if they are unaware of it.

Hosting underage drinking can result in a $2000 fine, court ordered evaluations, jail time, probation, or even criminal charges.

Safer drinking habits to practice:

Alternate alcoholic drinks with water. Water combats dehydration and keeps you from drinking more alcohol in the meantime.

Pace yourself! Binge drinking is dangerous and can lead to alcohol poisoning. Binge drinking is deﬁned as men having 5+ drinks or women having 4+ drinks within 2 hours.

Find alternatives to impaired driving. Use Wheels 2 U, order an Uber or Lyft, or have a designated driver for the night.

Lock Your Liquor! The Norwalk Partnership has made Liquor Stickers available at participating liquor retailers in Norwalk. Tape them across the top of any unfinished bottle to ensure your kids aren’t getting into your stash.

Sober activities that are family friendly:

“The Fourth of July is a time to be with family and friends and enjoy the summer,” Norwalk Partnership states. “Please model safe and sober behavior for your children, make sure they aren’t accessing liquor or drugs, and drive responsibly. We hope you have a safe, sober, and fun holiday weekend!”

This news release from the City of Norwalk offers tips for a “fun, safe holiday”:

Sparkler, fountain and Fireworks Safety

Fireworks/sparklers injure more than 11,000 people a year. More than half of these injuries are burn-related. While sparklers and fountains are allowed, Connecticut law and the City’s code do not allow fireworks to be set off by non-licensed users. Fireworks can disrupt neighbors and may cause stress and anxiety in pets or military veterans. Please be considerate and respectful and do not launch fireworks. If residents hear or see fireworks in their area, they should call the Norwalk Police Department at (203) 854-3000 and provide the exact location to ensure the fastest response.

Never disassemble or try to make your own fireworks.

Don’t point sparklers, or fireworks at yourself or others.

Never allow young children to handle sparklers to prevent firework-related injuries. Sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees and can cause serious injuries.

Always keep a portable fire extinguisher close by. Also, keep a water hose or buckets of water nearby to put out fires.

If fireworks malfunction, don’t relight them! Douse and soak malfunctioning fireworks with water then throw them away.

Resist the urge to bring your pet to a fireworks display. The safest place for them is at home where it’s familiar, quiet and not crowded.

Grilling Safety

July is one of the peak months for grilling fires. Enjoy grilling your favorite meals this summer while also keeping your family safe.

Never grill indoors, in the garage, in any enclosed area or on a surface that might catch fire.

Check gas grill hoses for cracks, holes and leaks. Gas leaks, blocked tubes, and propane tanks can be a cause of grill fires and explosions.

Don’t leave grills unattended. Keep children away from grills.

Keep the grill at least two feet away from decks, siding, branches and any outdoor equipment that can catch fire quickly.

Keep anything that can catch fire- oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging or towels- away from flames.

Beach Safety Tips

Dehydration and sunburn can happen fast at the beach. Protecting yourself from the sun is one of the most important beach safety tips.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid alcoholic beverages, which can be dehydrating and put you at added risk if you’re swimming.

Use sunscreen often, and reapply after swimming. The spray-on kind is especially useful when you’re wet and sandy.

Bring protective clothing and an umbrella.

Avoid the midday sun, which is most intense.

Bring your shades and wear them; your eyes can get sunburned, too. Make sure your sunglasses are UV certified.

Severe summer storms can move in quickly. Stay tuned to weather updates when you’re at the beach or on the water.

Norwalk Fourth of July holiday weekend schedule

The City of Norwalk reminds the public of the following information for the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend: