Report: Taxing the rich won’t make them leave CT

A progressive policy group with strong ties to labor took aim recently at one of Gov. Ned Lamont’s strongest assertions: that financing tax relief for the poor and middle class by raising rates on the wealthy would prompt elites to flee the state.

A Better Connecticut Institute [ABCI] released an analysis concluding Connecticut’s richest taxpayers decide whether to live based on chiefly on quality of life, and proximity to family and business — not on the state income tax’s top marginal rates.

“Let’s face it: Connecticut is really good to the rich, and they’re not going anywhere,” Kim Forte, executive director of ABCI, said during a late morning, live-streamed press conference.

Why, then, after two state fairness studies concluded the poor and middle class effectively pay a much higher share of their earnings in taxes than the wealthy do, has the governor staunchly opposed bills to seek more from top earners?

“The reality is there is a lack of courage in the Executive Branch,” Forte said.

And the migration myth that Lamont and others have offered, added Bilal Sekou, president of ABCI’s board of directors, has pushed low- and middle-income households closer to poverty and exacerbated racial inequalities in education, health care, housing and economic opportunity.

“It has been a pervasive leech on our budget and revenue planning for the state,” Sekou said. “We believe in a Connecticut in which no one needs to suffer in the advancement of industry.” [Sekou is the chairman of the board of directors of the CT Mirror.]

The institute, a nonprofit coalition formed by labor, religious and academic leaders to promote “equitable policy solutions that build healthy communities,” commissioned a study from demographic consultant and migration scholar Thomas Cooke, a professor emeritus of geography from the University of Connecticut.

Ranking second to Massachusetts among all states in per capita income, and third in terms of households with at least $1 million in assets, Connecticut has no shortage of wealth, according to Cooke.