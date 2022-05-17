Republicans endorse youthful newcomer to challenge Duff

NORWALK, Conn. — Republicans have endorsed Daniel Miressi for the District 25 State Senate seat. The 32-year-old newcomer will challenge State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), who is seeking a tenth two-year term.

“Bob Duff and the agenda he supports has harmed the average family and young person like me, stripping them of their value, confidence and chance at autonomy. Our community has had the cards stacked against them. Government should only exist to empower the individual and help it citizen flourish. Nothing else,” Miressi said Monday to about 20 Republicans gathered at the Norwalk Inn.

Miressi was born in Norwalk and raised in Monroe, he said. He graduated from Trumbull High School and went to Framingham State University, majoring in history and minoring in education. There, he distinguished himself in hockey and went on to play at the minor league level, last for the Danbury Titans in 2015-16. He’s worked at the U.S. Post Office for two years, he said.

Miressi said he went to an event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski a few weeks ago intending to offer help to Stefanowski’s campaign, especially in messaging to people under 40. He learned Republicans were looking for a State Senate candidate to represent District 25, which includes all of Norwalk and part of Darien.

“Power politics has always been a passion of mine ever since I was a young kid and into college,” Miressi said. “…So I decided to stand up.”

As a child going for car rides with his father, he was influenced by the “common sense” and “common values” talk delivered over the by Bob Grant, Michael Savage and Rush Limbaugh, he told the group.

“Now as I stand here, as a young adult trying to start my life, I barely recognize the area I used to call home,” he said. “I’ve watched a destructive force called the Democrat Party, and its policies supported by my opponent, Bob Duff, slowly tear away at the fabric of who we are as Norwalk residents and Darien residents. And all that’s left is this analogy of a faded memory that reminds us of what it used to be like to live here.”

He continued, “I cannot stand idly by and watch the people continue to be ignored and left to pick up the pieces of fabric that were torn apart by the Democrat policies. No politician should ever turn their back on constituents and prioritize themselves and take care of their friends. They shouldn’t talk down to people and say just wear a mask as they parade around violating their own edicts.”

“I vow to be the candidate to stand up for the people in this district, those who have a legitimate stake in our community,” Miressi said. “I will never apologize for successes or undermine the prosperity of my constituents. I only put forth ideas that serve to make our district of beacon in Connecticut. The way to do that is simple, common sense and common values, safe neighborhoods, clean streets, less taxes and regulation, smart investment into communities and small business. Schools that teach more science, math trades and life skills, not gender studies or CRT (Critical Race Theory).”

Miressi told NancyOnNorwalk that his top issue will be “what’s happening with the criticism of our police department.”

“Norwalk in my opinion has some of the best cops in the state. And it’s abhorrent that anyone would talk down to them when they’re doing the best job that they can,” he said.

Secondly, “I’m all for investment in cities and investment in communities. But I’m not for over-development. I’m not for pushing out small businesses, pushing out people who own private property,” Miressi said.

And third, “culture.”

“I really think that the Democrats think they own the culture, they own the messaging, they own everything. And I don’t think they do. I just think people don’t think there’s an alternative,” he said.

Duff has easily won reelection in every contest. How will Miressi approach campaigning?

“My campaign is going to ignore Bob Duff,” he said. People can vote for the status quo, “Or they can listen to me.”

He will be out and about, “talking to the people that Mr. Duff thinks that he owns in their automatic votes,” he said.

While Connecticut is thought of as a blue state, “I don’t think that most people are Democrats,” Miressi said. “I don’t think most people support their policies. I think most people identify the conservative as the boogey man, but all I want to do is show people that we believe in individual autonomy, we believe in policies that lift up our community, that don’t actually redistribute wealth, but invest in tangible things and tangible projects, you know, not just money for friends or money for big developers. That doesn’t help the community, you need smart investment, you need smart politics, just common sense and common values.”