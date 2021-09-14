Residents given two weeks to dump debris; an event cancellation and good news for the Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Special two-week dumping program

Dumping relief for Norwalkers is here.

Construction debris, toilets, sinks, sheetrock, asphalt, concrete, and countertops aren’t accepted at Norwalk’s Crescent Street transfer station. But from Tuesday Sept. 14 until Tuesday Sept. 28, residents can dump these items at City Carting’s 18 Meadow St. transfer station, where the usual 1,000-pound minimum weight will be reduced to 100 pounds according to a press release. This special program is for City residents only. Commercial users are ineligible.

It will cost $6.25 to dump 100 pounds at Meadow Street. The site’s $125 per ton dumping fee will be prorated based on weight exceeding 100 pounds.

18 Meadow St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but they close early if capacity is reached.

More info is said to be at Norwalk Transfer Station & Recycling Center | Norwalk, CT – Official Website or by calling Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.

Ceremony cancelled

The Frank N. Zullo Memorial Dedication ceremony planned for Sunday, Sept. 19 is cancelled due to the to the rising COVID-19 variant numbers, according to a memo from the First District Water Department. The decision was made “after much thought and consideration” by the Frank N. Zullo Committee, chaired by Patsy Bresci.

Maritime Aquarium getting $194,047 from feds

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will receive $194,047 in federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to “empower teens to become environmental educators and advocates and to make the aquarium’s online programming more accessible to virtual visitors with special needs,” a news release from U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) said Monday.

“These grants will make the aquarium more accessible by designing virtual exhibits with learners with special needs in mind and by providing more opportunities for teens to get involved,” Himes is quoted as saying.

The aquarium will receive $144,440 from the IMLS’ Museums for America grant to implement its Marine Debris Prevention Corps, guiding teens toward environmental leadership, the release said. Additionally, the aquarium will receive $49,607 from IMLS’ Inspire! Grants for Small Museums to create virtual programming designed for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

“These awards for two very diverse initiatives underscore the strength and breadth of our programs on behalf of Long Island Sound and Connecticut,” said Jason Patlis, the Aquarium’s president and CEO, in the release. “We thank the IMLS for helping us to reach and inspire more members across our community.”