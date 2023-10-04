Resiliency consultants propose raising South Norwalk roads to provide flood escape routes

Lorayne Black, project manager and landscape architect at AECOM, left center, speaks about potentially raising Concord Street during a Tuesday evening tour.

Consultants led a group of active Norwalk citizens and Planning and Zoning Commission members on a brief tour of key South Norwalk locations to explain a concept they have developed to address resident safety in future flood events.

“We are looking at creating a single resilient corridor. One that will allow folks from the southern part of Woodward Avenue to be able to have an elevation along a single route that will come up and meet with South Main Street … it would be at an elevation that is above the 10-year storm projected in 2050,” Lorayne Black said to about 20 people.

In December, City officials announced that South Norwalk was chosen as one of seven focus areas for a State agency looking to help communities mitigate climate change.

A Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee was formed in the project guided by Resilient Connecticut, which has its roots in the havoc wrecked by Superstorm Sandy in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, as part of the HUD National Disaster Resilience Competition.

Current State guidance is for coastal communities to anticipate a 20-inch increase in sea level by 2050, said John Truscinski, director of resilience planning at CIRCA (Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation), at the time.

Geoffrey Morrison-Logan, AECOM’s lead urban planner, uses a yard stick to show the potential depth of the seawater in 2050, during a Tuesday tour of Concord Street.

The elevated corridor drawn up as a concept features a road top 9.5 feet above the current sea level, or an additional 2.5 feet in one location visited by the group Tuesday, said Black, project manager and landscape architect at infrastructure consulting firm AECOM.

Focusing on potential routes that aren’t laden with single family roads, AECOM chose Concord Street and the intersection of Burritt Avenue with Water Street, linking to Quintard Avenue. Concord Street could be made into a one-way road, running in the direction opposite to the nearby Raymond Avenue, providing more room for green space.

Raising the road also allows for undergrounding utilities and providing more drainage under the pavement, Black said. Adding trees and reducing asphalt helps mitigate heat.

Concord could remain a two-way road but there are tradeoffs, she said. Retaining walls would be needed on both sides to maintain the grade at the base of the buildings.

Lorayne Black, project manager and landscape architect at AECOM, right, explains a concept to raise the intersection of Burritt Avenue and Water Street during a Tuesday evening tour.

The Burritt Avenue intersection would be raised from 6.75 feet to 9.5, but its alignments wouldn’t change, Black said.

“We’re showing some high-level ideas, out-of-the-box thinking about it. And the next step would be to really look at this and be much more fine-tuned in engineering,” she said.

Katherine (Price) Snedaker, who lived in Harbor View for 25 years before moving to Shorefront Park five years ago, pushed back. Citing her experience evacuating her children or walking down Woodward in floods, Snedaker said residents instinctively head for Roodner Court on Ely Avenue and then toward the South Norwalk train station. They don’t go downhill, toward the Burritt Avenue intersection.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Tamsen Langalis agreed, suggesting that it “didn’t seem logical” to expect residents to “head towards the problem.”

The “little homes” on other routes make it very difficult to raise the roads, said Geoffrey Morrison-Logan, AECOM’s lead urban planner.

“We spent a lot of time with folks that can look at like regional maps, understand the flooding zones, where water’s coming in, how it collects, it’s almost like a, almost like a tub, or where the water goes,” he said. “…We’ve been trying to find a way through different routes, different corridors, to be able to link from Village Creek, all the way up through existing neighborhoods to get folks to be able to come up towards downtown.”

He continued, “While there might be one route that would come along Woodward Street to the north, the amount of intervention and change that would have to happen along the full length of that road, versus trying to take existing routes out where you can mitigate things today, versus much more extreme interventions.”



Two focus areas emerged as “short term, less expensive interventions that can happen now versus waiting for major changes, to ensure that we’ve got that corridor where everybody can get out,” he said.

Focus Area Two would connect Village Creek and Harbor View to Lowndes Avenue, shifting Woodward Avenue to the west, Black said at an information session held afterwards at the South Norwalk Library. Woodward would be raised to 9.5 feet in elevation and a green space would be created on the east side of the road, leaving room for a median to help with stormwater control and possibly for a bike path on the west side.

The realignment would be designed to impact the least number of driveways, she said.

From left, Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lou Schulman; P&Z Commissioners Nick Kantor, Richard Roina and Tamsen Langalis; and Norwalk Senior Planner Michelle Andrzejewski, at the intersection of Day and Raymond Streets. Langalis later observed that the intersection was raised but it seems totally natural.

Lynnelle Jones, a Wilson Point resident, quoted a CIRCA leader as saying the resiliency effort’s purpose is to “accelerate recovery after a flood and reduce vulnerability of existing development, public health and safety and property, not to create conditions to support and encourage increased development in a flood hazard area.”

The idea is to “decrease the number of people and the amount of property at risk in flood zones and to decrease the amount of government money spent on disasters,” she said, asking if AECOM is instead seeking to increase development in the coastal flood zone.

There’s nothing about development in the resiliency report, Morrison-Logan replied. “This is really about understanding what we’re calling a resilient corridor, and the toolkit of strategies that can be deployed throughout the entire neighborhood to help with broad issues….Tonight, we’re talking about critical pieces of infrastructure within a public right of way, or right adjacent to that. If you’re able to raise a road, to be able to create some critical linkages, that you can help the residents that are here today.